Global Hydroponics Market Surges Amidst Escalating Demand for Organic Foods Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydroponics market is anticipated to expand at a 13.7% CAGR during the forecast period. The hydroponics industry is predicted to be worth US$ 12,644 million in 2023. By 2033, the market is estimated to exceed US$ 45,623 million.



The hydroponics industry is propelled forward by a confluence of drivers. Water scarcity concerns, coupled with the need for sustainable agriculture, are pushing farmers and businesses toward hydroponic solutions. The precision and efficiency of hydroponics, which uses 90% less water compared to traditional agriculture, are key factors driving its adoption. Additionally, the demand for locally sourced, fresh produce and the rising popularity of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) are accelerating the hydroponics revolution, making it a beacon of innovation in modern farming.

While the hydroponics industry blooms with potential, it encounters its fair share of restraints. High initial investment costs, encompassing technology, infrastructure, and skilled labor, pose a significant barrier for entry. Moreover, the lack of standardized regulations across regions complicates market dynamics. Issues related to consumer education and acceptance further impede widespread adoption. Striking a balance between cost-effective solutions and maintaining product quality remains a persistent challenge for hydroponic enthusiasts.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry - Get Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8993

In the hydroponics industry, a myriad of opportunities beckons investors and entrepreneurs. The increasing global population, coupled with the rising demand for fresh, pesticide-free produce, positions hydroponics as a lucrative investment. Sustainable agriculture practices are gaining momentum, creating a niche for companies offering eco-friendly hydroponic solutions. Moreover, collaborations between technology providers and traditional agriculture stakeholders present avenues for innovation and market expansion.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics are being harnessed to optimize crop growth, predict yields, and enhance resource efficiency. The integration of IoT devices allows remote monitoring and control, empowering farmers with real-time data. The emphasis on sustainable practices is reflected in the rise of organic hydroponics, incorporating natural nutrient solutions. Urban farming is another burgeoning trend, with compact, vertical hydroponic systems making agriculture possible in densely populated areas.

"Innovations addressing water efficiency, localized production, and AI-driven precision agriculture present uncharted avenues for growth. Strategic ventures targeting these niches could yield substantial returns in an evolving landscape hungry for pioneering solutions." -says Nandini Roy Choudhury Client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Hydroponics Market

The nutrient segment holds a 56.5% market share, demonstrating its importance in hydroponics.

Aggregate Systems emerges as the global leader in hydroponics, with a 43.5% market share in 2023.

With a significant 27.6% market share in 2023, the United States is expected to stay at the forefront of hydroponic innovation.

Germany differentiates itself in hydroponic farming with precision, retaining a 5.2% market share in 2023.

With a 3.9% market share in 2023, Japan faces issues relating to limited arable land and an increasing need for food security.

Australia excels in hydroponics due to its unique environmental conditions, with a 2.9% market share in 2023.

China is on an upward trend in the hydroponics sector, with a healthy 5.4% market share in 2023.





Access the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-8993

Key Players Striving for Larger Share in the Hydroponics Market

In the fertile grounds of the hydroponics industry, where innovation blooms and agri-tech reigns supreme, competitors are harnessing creativity and technology to cultivate success. Whether it's developing proprietary growing mediums or perfecting smart irrigation systems, innovation is their lifeline in this rapidly evolving industry.

With the global focus on sustainability, key players emphasize eco-friendly practices. From recycled materials in construction to energy-efficient LED lighting, a commitment to green solutions is both a branding strategy and a necessity.

To broaden their market reach, top contenders are expanding globally. Collaborations with research institutions and strategic partnerships are facilitating the exchange of knowledge and technology, providing a comprehensive approach to market dominance.

avigating varying regulations on agriculture and technology poses a challenge for companies operating in multiple regions. Adhering to diverse standards while ensuring product consistency is an ongoing hurdle.

Establishing a hydroponics venture requires substantial upfront investment. High-tech equipment, facility construction, and operational costs can be barriers to entry for new players seeking to make a mark.

Despite the growing popularity of hydroponics, consumer education remains a challenge. Convincing traditional farmers to adopt these methods and educating end consumers about the benefits of hydroponically grown produce requires concerted efforts.

Recent Developments in the Hydroponics Market:

Spectrum King partnered with Signify, a global leader in lighting, to develop and commercialize new LED grow lights for the hydroponics market in May 2022.

Agritecture partnered with Vertical Fresh Farms, a leading vertical farming company, to build and operate a new 250,000-square-foot vertical farm in Virginia in April 2022.

Spectrum King launched its new SK600LED grow light, which is designed to be more energy-efficient and produce less heat than traditional HPS and MH grow lights, in June 2022.

Agritecture launched its new FarmStack, a modular vertical farming system that can be installed in a variety of locations, including urban rooftops and warehouses, in May 2022.

BrightFarms, a vertical farming company, raised $100 million in Series E funding in June 2022.

Agrilution, a vertical farming company, raised $90 million in Series C funding in May 2022.

Key Players

AeroFarms, LLC

Scotts Miracle Gro

AmHydro

Emerald Harvest

Argus Control Systems Limited

Hydroponic Systems International

Emirates Hydroponics Farms

Advanced Nutrients (Canada)

Freight Farms, Inc.

Vitalink (United Kingdom)

Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.

Heliospectra AB

LumiGrow, Inc.

Signify Holding B.V.

Hydrofarm LLC

Terra Tech Corp

Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8993

Hydroponics Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Aggregate Systems

Liquid Systems

By Equipment:

HVAC

Irrigation Systems

Control Systems

LED grow Lights

Material Handing

Others

By Input:

Nutrients

Rockwool

By Crop Type:

Tomato

Lettuce and Leafy Vegetables

Pepper

Cucumber

Microgreens

Herbs

Fruits

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Source: Hydroponics Market to Surpass US$ 45 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Indoor Vertical Farming | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Food and Beverage Domain:

The fruit & vegetable ingredient market size is valued at USD 233.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, to reach a value of USD 388.5 Billion by 2032.

The IQF fruits and vegetable market share is valued at USD 116.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, to reach a value of USD 165.7 Billion by 2032.

The IQF vegetables market demand is growing quickly due to changes in lifestyle, eating habits, and the expansion of many major retail chains. It is thus anticipated to have generated US$ 2.81 billion by 2023, along with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The global dehydrated vegetables market trend was valued at US$ 72.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 159.6 billion by 2033.

The global frozen vegetables market growth is estimated to be valued at US$ 32.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 55.8 Bn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube