Headwall Announces Mark Willingham as Chief Executive Officer

Bolton, Massachusetts, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwall Photonics®, a leading manufacturer of high-performance hyperspectral imaging systems and OEM optical spectroscopy devices for applications in remote sensing and industrial machine vision—including food quality/safety inspection, precision agriculture, and environmental monitoring—today announced Mark Willingham as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Willingham brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Headwall, having previously served as Vice President / General Manager of Dover Motion, a Fortive operating company; and held senior leadership positions at Labsphere, Manz, and Schiller Automation GmbH & Co KG. Prior to his civilian career he was a US Navy Officer and is a Gulf War Veteran.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark Willingham to the Headwall team," said Marc Tremblay, operating partner at Arsenal Capital Partners. "Mark’s extensive experience in the photonics and automation industries, combined with his proven leadership skills, make him the ideal person to lead Headwall into its next phase of innovation and growth."

Mark Willingham is a seasoned executive with a diverse background in both engineering and business. He holds an MBA from Boston College and an engineering degree from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. His unique blend of technical knowledge and strategic business acumen has consistently driven success in his previous roles.

"I am honored to join Headwall, a company known for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to excellence," said Mark Willingham. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Headwall and our subsidiaries, Holographix LLC and perClass BV, to continue delivering elegant solutions to customers and driving growth in our industries."

Under Mr. Willingham's leadership, Headwall Photonics aims to expand its market presence and product offerings, building on its reputation as a leading provider of high-performance hyperspectral imaging solutions, integrated systems, as well as optical components for OEM customers.

About Headwall

Headwall®, headquartered in Bolton, MA, provides hyperspectral-imaging products and solutions for a wide range of applications in the remote sensing, industrial, and OEM optical components markets. The company’s products operate across the spectral range to capture and analyze hyperspectral images and provide actionable insights to its customers. The company was acquired by Arsenal Capital Partners, a leading mid-market private equity firm, in January of 2022. For more information, please visit headwallphotonics.com

###

Attachments