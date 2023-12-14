Global Waterjet Cutting Machines Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030 - Connected Systems and User-Friendliness Emerge as Key Focus Areas of Producers

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterjet Cutting Machines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Waterjet Cutting Machines Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Waterjet Cutting Machines estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Waterjet Cutting Machines market, including an assessment of competitive market presence for players worldwide in 2022, categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial. It underscores the importance of after-sales customer service, training, and support in achieving success in the marketplace, as well as the role of machinery cost as a key competitive variable.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.6% CAGR and reach US$742.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software segment is estimated at 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report provides insights into the cost breakdown of Waterjet Cutting, including the percentage breakdown of costs related to abrasive, water, wear parts, and power. It also explores the rising trend of customization and the price-sensitive nature of traditional end-use markets. Widespread awareness among end-users is identified as a crucial need, and the replacement demand is highlighted as a significant market opportunity.

Jet Edge's Ultra High-Pressure Waterjet Cutting Technology is introduced, emphasizing its superiority over other cutting technologies. The report includes a comparative analysis of cutting technologies and discusses the distribution structure and the importance of the aftermarket.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $523.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

An overview of the manufacturing industry's state and its impact on market growth is provided, with a focus on global market prospects and outlook. Key growth drivers are identified, with a particular emphasis on the high potential of the Asia-Pacific market.



The Waterjet Cutting Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$523.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$213.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 481 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Waterjet Technology: A Growth Trajectory Marked by Adoption and Evolution

Waterjet Cutting Machines: An Industry Evolved through Innovations

Waterjet Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth

3D Waterjet Cutting

Micro Waterjet Cutting

Robotic Waterjets

Highly Efficient Software Essential for Next Generation Waterjet Cutting Machines

Integrated CAD/CAM Software Address Productivity Challenges

Smaller-Sized Waterjet Cutting Machines Gains Popularity

MCSD-based Orifices Gaining Acceptance

Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machines

Advances in Abrasive Waterjet Technology

Abrasive Waterjets for Thicker Materials Cutting

Applications of Modern Waterjets

Importance of Speed and Reliability

Automation and Modern Skill Requirements

Connected Systems and User-Friendliness- Key Focus Areas of Producers

Aerospace Application: A Strong Growth Driver for High-End Waterjet Cutting Machines

Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region (in Units)

Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to Weak Momentum in Aerospace Component Manufacturing: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Implementation of Specialized Aerospace Materials Triggers Innovation in Waterjet Cutting Machines

Rising Popularity of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Polymers Bodes Well

Anticipated Commercial Aircraft Orders Augurs Well

Pressing Need for Precision Engineering Brightens Prospects for Waterjet Cutting Machines

Anticipated Growth in Automobile Production to Spur Market Demand

Pandemic Effect on the Automotive Industry

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Recovery in Construction Activity Offers Growth Opportunities

Percentage Share of Construction Spending by Region - 2021

Waterjet Cutting Machines Eliminates Various Risks in Stone & Tile Cutting

Pandemic Effect on the Construction Industry

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Novel Applications in the Healthcare Sector Opens Up Avenues for Future Growth

Semiconductor & Consumer Electronics Manufacturing: A Niche Application Area

Impact of COVID-19 on Electrical Equipment & Consumer Electronics Industry

Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity for Waterjet Cutting Machines Market: Consumer Electronics Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Non-metal Waterjet Cutting Offer Huge Untapped Potential

Waterjet Technology for Stone and Tile Cutting for Custom Homes

Niche Application Areas for Waterjet Cutting Machines

Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Augurs Well for the Market

