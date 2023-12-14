Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $42.2 Billion by 2030 - MES with Big Data, IoT Capabilities Make a Cut in Digital Transformation Strategies

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) estimated at US$15.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report provides insights into Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), starting with an overview of system architecture. It explores various MES deployment types and delves into the core functionalities of MES, highlighting the benefits of its implementation from a manufacturer's perspective.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$25.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Key challenges addressed by MES are identified, offering a comprehensive understanding of how this technology enhances manufacturing processes. The report provides a snapshot of the current market scenario and outlook for MES, including trends shaping the MES market. Recent market activity is discussed to give readers a glimpse of developments and trends in the MES space. The report underscores the significance of MES software, with a particular focus on how cloud-based solutions are expanding the addressable market. It also highlights the rising demand for MES services.

The report offers insights into the global adoption of MES, with developed regions leading the way and developing regions emerging as hotspots for future growth. It presents a breakdown of revenues between developed and developing regions and ranks geographic regions by CAGR (Revenues) for the period of 2018-2025.

Economic scenarios and their impact on the MES market are explored, with real GDP growth rates for various countries and regions from 2018 through 2021. The competitive scenario is analyzed, showcasing leading players in the MES market. The report notes that the MES market is in a consolidation mode, highlighting the trends in market share among key competitors.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR



The Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 810 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapidly Changing Dynamics in the Process & Discrete Manufacturing Environments Necessitate MES Deployments

A Glance at New Requirements Specific to MES by Select End-Use Industry

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Growing Emphasis on Digital Transformation Accelerates MES Uptake

MES with Big Data, IoT and Other Advanced Capabilities Make a Cut in Digital Transformation Strategies

MES Emerges as a Viable Technology Platform to Streamline Modern Process & Discrete Manufacturing Processes

Process Vs. Discrete Manufacturing: Noteworthy Differences

Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment for MES

Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth in MES Market

Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

MES 4.0 Emerges to Suffice Industry 4.0 Requirements

Preference for Paperless Operations Spells Opportunities for MES Systems

Installation Time and Cost Associated with Paperless Manufacturing and Traditional MES: A Comparison

Comparison of Technical Aspects of Paperless Manufacturing and Traditional MES

Process Support: Paperless Manufacturing Vs. Traditional MES

Myriad Benefits of MES Systems Encourage Wider Adoption

MES Enables Real-time Production Monitoring

Faster ROI Factor Lends Traction to MES Deployments

MES Benefits Realization within 12 Months of Implementation

Integration of MES with ERP and Other Business IT Systems: Order of the Day

MES Steps In to Enhance to Batch & Hybrid Manufacturing Domains

Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM): MES with Expanded Scope

Growing Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Sectors Bodes Well

Opportunities Rife in Healthcare Industry

Medical Devices

Pharmaceuticals

MES Functions in Pharmaceutical End-Use Industry (Production of APIs)

Life Sciences

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018

Strong Gains Identified in Chemicals Sector

MES Enables Improved Production Scheduling, Preparation, Execution and Evaluation in Chemical Plants

MES Functions in Chemicals and Specialty Chemicals End-Use Industry

Automotive Manufacturers Rely on MES to Improve Production & Assembly Lines

OEMs Emphasize MES

MES Remains Equally Important for Parts & Components Suppliers

MES Functions in Automotive End-Use Industry

Global Passenger Car Production & Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

High Growth Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense Sector

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

A Note on Prominent Aerospace MES Software Tools

Rising Demand for MES in Oil & Gas, Refinery, and Petrochemicals Verticals

Refinery and Petrochemical Operations

MES Functions in Refineries and Petrochemicals End-Use Industry

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Growing Demand from Food & Beverage Processing Units

Breweries

MES Functions in Food & Beverage End-Use Industry

Uptrend in Consumer Packaged Goods Sector Augurs Well

Metal Manufacturers and Paper Making Firms Rely on MES

MES Functions in Paper and Metal End-Use Industry

Novel Demand in Machine and Plant Construction Verticals

MES Functions in Machine and Plant Construction End-Use Industry

RFID-Enabled Real-Time MES Gains Traction among Mass-Customization Production Companies

Sustained Demand for Out-of-Box MES

Growing Importance of Regulatory Compliance

The Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act (PHSBPRA)

The Transportation Recall Enhancement, Accountability and Documentation (TREAD) Act

The Rule 21 CFR Part 11

Sarbanes-Oxley Act

Resolving Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market

Complexity in Implementation & Rollout: Major Challenge

