The Metaverse Spectrum Celebrates a Successful Business Conference, Expo, Awards, and Pitch Fest

Pompano Beach, FL, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metaverse Spectrum, an online marketplace for metaverse solutions and Web 3.0 technologies, announces the tremendous success of its second annual Metaverse Business Conference and Expo. The virtual event, which took place on December 6 and 7, 2023, attracted over 500 attendees from around the world and was covered by its live newsdesk facilitated by Innovation Tech & Today.

Featuring over 25 booths in the expo hall, the two-day conference showcased the latest innovations in the metaverse, VR, augmented reality, Web3, and AI. With 100 award recipients and 9 esteemed judges, the event brought together industry leaders and professionals to foster collaboration, innovation, and investment within the immersive technology ecosystem. The conference also introduced the Author's Hub, sponsored by Skolay, providing a platform for authors in the metaverse space to share their expertise and insights.

A highlight of the event was the inaugural Pitch Fest in the Metaverse, where 27 companies had the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges and connect with over 120 investors. The Pitch Fest was made possible by the strategic collaboration with Gust, empowering startups with access to a vast network of potential investors. Notable investors in attendance included SC Ventures, Focus Investment Banking, Spouting Rock Asset Management, London Real Ventures, and Newbridge Securities Corporation, among others.

The event's success was further amplified by the sponsorship of NewsDirect, a prominent provider of news distribution and media monitoring services, demonstrating the growing support and interest from industry players in the transformative potential of the metaverse. Sabrina George, Senior Vice President of the Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference, expressed her excitement about the event's achievements and the connections made between visionary entrepreneurs and investors. The conference invites everyone to register and gain exclusive access to the event's content now available for replay: https://metaversebusinessconference.com/register-now/



About The Metaverse Spectrum

The Metaverse Spectrum is an online marketplace for metaverse solutions and Web 3.0 technologies. It was formed to bridge the gap between buyers and sellers in the metaverse industry, providing the B2B market with educational venues. The Metaverse Spectrum produces the annual Metaverse Business Conference and Expo and other thought leadership events throughout the year. For more information about the marketplace or Metaverse in general, please visit https://themetaversespectrum.com