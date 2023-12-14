Lavender Oil Market to Surpass US$ 267.2 Million at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2034: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Lavender Oil Market is pegged at US$ 138.2 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a size of US$ 267.2 million by the end of 2034.

Lavender oil sales are increasing at a high pace, driven by rising consumer awareness of natural, plant-based, and holistic well-being solutions. Lavender oil, renowned for its natural origin, aligns with this trend, exhibiting high demand across various industries. Lavender oil is no longer confined to traditional uses.

Key Segments of Lavender Oil Industry Research Report

By Form By Application By Distribution Channel By Region Absolutes

Concentrates

Blends Aromatherapy

Food & Beverages

Therapeutics

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Others B2B

B2C North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Key market players are diversifying product offerings, and introducing lavender-infused items in cosmetics, skincare, food, and beverages. This trend caters to a broader consumer base seeking innovative and multifunctional products.

Inclusion of lavender oil in cosmetics and personal care products, driven by its soothing properties, is further fueling market growth. Skincare formulations, hair care products, and perfumes incorporate lavender oil for its aromatic and skin-friendly attributes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for lavender oil is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States lavender oil market is estimated at US$ 15.5 million in 2024.

Sales of lavender oil in Japan are projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2034.

Demand for concentrated lavender oil is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 102 million by 2034-end.

“Lavender oil’s calming and stress-relieving properties are making it a sought-after ingredient in essential oil blends, which is a key factors driving its consumption,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Leading manufacturers of lavender oil are BMV Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Lebermuth, Inc., Sydney Essential Oil Co., Young Living Essential Oils, and doTERRA International, LLC. These companies are focusing on product innovations, sustainable practices, and strategic partnerships to maintain their market position and boost revenue shares.

Key market players are also utilizing strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence, expand distribution networks, and ensure a steady supply of high-quality lavender oil.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of lavender oil, leading companies are expanding their product portfolios to cater to a range of industries. They are innovating by introducing lavender oil-infused products tailored for cosmetics, personal care, aromatherapy, and culinary applications. This diversification strategy allows key market players to reduce dependence on a single market segment and explore multiple revenue streams.

Furthermore, major companies are actively engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations with various stakeholders, including lavender farmers, distributors, and retailers. These alliances play a crucial role in enhancing the overall efficiency of the supply chain, optimizing distribution processes, and extending market reach. Ultimately, these collaborative efforts contribute significantly to achieving high revenue growth in the lavender oil market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 267.2 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



The increasing consumer inclination towards natural and organic products in the United States is a major catalyst for the growing sales of lavender oil. As consumers actively seek healthier alternatives, the perceived natural remedies and fragrant qualities of lavender oil contribute significantly to its escalating demand.

The prevailing wellness and aromatherapy trends in the United States are pivotal factors propelling lavender oil sales. The stress-relieving properties of lavender oil resonate with the holistic wellness approach, leading to its incorporation in a diverse range of products, spanning skincare to aromatherapy blends.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global lavender oil market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on form (absolutes, concentrates, blends), application (aromatherapy, food & beverages, therapeutics, personal care, cosmetics, others), and distribution channel (B2B, B2C), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

