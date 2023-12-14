Sunstone Therapies Celebrates Three Year Anniversary With More Than 100 Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Treatments Completed

Rockville, Maryland, December 14, 2023 – Sunstone Therapies, a leader in the delivery of psychedelic-assisted therapy in the medical setting and the development of clinical trials, announces it has completed more than 100 psychedelic-assisted therapy (PAT) treatments, involving eight different indications, in the three years since the company was founded.

Manish Agrawal MD, CEO and Co-founder of Sunstone Therapies, said: “The development of psychedelic-assisted therapy, and the understanding of the impact it can have, has progressed so much over the last three years. We are using the extensive experience we have gained in delivering these therapies, through sponsored clinical trials and our own investigator-initiated studies, to develop a patient-centric delivery model that can be scaled responsibly in the real world. I am so proud of everything that Sunstone has achieved since we began in 2020, and grateful to the whole team and all our partners and trial participants who are working together to reduce emotional suffering and to make safe, effective psychedelic-assisted therapies an accessible reality.”

Sunstone’s achievements and highlights over the last three years include:

100+ PAT treatments completed

25+ therapists trained, 50+ therapists currently in training

2 clinical trials completed, 6 trials underway and 5 additional trials to begin in 2024

4 psychedelic medicines investigated: MDMA, psilocybin, 5-MeO-DMT, LSD

8 indications: adjustment disorder, demoralization in cancer patients, end-of-life, generalized anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, major depressive disorder in cancer patients, post-traumatic stress disorder, and treatment-resistant depression

First purpose-built space to study psychedelics; IIDA Healthcare Design Awards Winner in 2022

Extensive therapist experience treating veterans affected by complex mental health challenges and disorders: currently developing a veteran care program

Significant interest generated among patients and healthcare professionals, with more than 2,750 potential patients expressing a desire to participate in research programs

Positive data published in JAMA Oncology and presented at the Annual Meeting of the American

Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Authored 8 papers either published or in press in key scientific publications including the Journal of Palliative Medicine, JAMA Oncology, Journal of American Society of Aging, Journal of Affective Disorders, and Journal of Psychopharmacology

Commercial partnerships with psychedelic drug developers, including MAPS, Compass Pathways, Beckley PsyTech and MindMed

Academic partnerships with leading institutions such as Johns Hopkins, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the University of Vermont

Featured in acclaimed Netflix series “How to Change Your Mind“





The Sunstone Approach

In the last 12 months, Sunstone has treated more patients with PAT (not including ketamine) within a clinical setting than any other organization in the world. Delivery of psychedelic therapies is complex, requiring significant capabilities and experience in logistics, infrastructure and training, as well as clinical care. Sunstone’s patient-centric approach is based on the cancer care model, with the team drawing on their deep experience in oncology to provide the operational excellence to deliver complex, multi-faceted care at scale. The company also provides training and education in PAT, as well as focusing on all aspects of clinic design and delivery including digital platforms, cost modeling, and quality of care.

About Sunstone Therapies

Sunstone Therapies is a leader in the delivery of psychedelic-assisted therapy in the medical setting, focusing on clinical trials today and future clinical delivery when therapies are approved. Sunstone is establishing the gold standard for psychedelic clinics in order to deliver care that reduces the emotional suffering of those affected by cancer and complex mental health challenges and disorders, and to make safe, effective psychedelic-assisted therapy accessible.

