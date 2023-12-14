Jotul AS announces revised financial guidance

Jøtul AS (the "Company") is actively exploring the issuance of a 3-year senior secured floating rate bond as previously communicated in the press release on 7 December 2023, which also included guidance on certain full-year financial figures for 2023 and 2024.

A subsequent analysis of current trading of the Company has revealed lower sales and lower margins in the fourth quarter than initially expected and the Company is consequently expecting an adjusted EBITDA of NOK 220-230 million for 2023 while 2024 guidance remains unchanged.

