BairesDev’s CIO Recognized as a Winner at the Women in Tech Global Awards 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocio Belfiore , the Chief Innovation Officer of BairesDev® , a nearshore software solutions company, was selected as Bronze winner in the Global Technology Leadership Category at the Women In Tech Global Awards 2023 . The event was organized by WomenTech Network, the world's largest community for women in tech, with more than 9300 ambassadors in 172 countries.

Rocio's award acknowledges her dedication to innovation, project leadership, and industry influence. Her impactful projects have enhanced BairesDev's sales outreach process by reverse-engineering client value and pinpointing the most crucial market variables. This resulted in a 25% faster process, a 30% increase in successful deals, and an additional $50 million in earnings.

"I am honored to be recognized by the WomenTech Network for my contributions to the tech industry. Our diverse team of talented professionals brings a wealth of unique perspectives that drive innovation within BairesDev," said Rocio Belfiore, BairesDev's CIO. "By championing inclusivity, we not only foster a dynamic work environment but also set new benchmarks in technological advancements. This recognition highlights our commitment to diversity as a key driver of our exceptional results."​​

The Women in Tech Global Awards 2023 not only honored tech leaders but also provided nominees, finalists, and attendees with access to inspiring keynotes, industry discussions, and virtual networking opportunities across the globe.

"On behalf of WomenTech Network, I would like to congratulate Rocio Belfiore and all of our 2023 winners, finalists, and nominees for their hard work and dedication to making positive change within their communities and in technology. WomenTech Network deeply appreciates your ongoing support for our mission to advance gender equality in the tech industry and celebrate the outstanding success of women on a global scale. We are proud that you are part of our outstanding global community!" Anna Radulovski, CEO & Founder, WomenTech Network.

The event serves as a reminder of the importance of investing in education, training, and resources for women and minorities in tech to further drive innovation in the industry. BairesDev prides itself on a diverse, multicultural workforce of over 4,000 experienced professionals across 50 countries. The company is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment, empowering talented individuals to excel. For more information about Diversity and Inclusion at BairesDev, visit www.bairesdev.com/diversity-inclusion/ .

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a strategic partner to hundreds of global brands on their software development journey. The company's approach centers on understanding before action, offering tailored solutions: dedicated teams, outsourced projects, staff augmentation, and more. With over a decade of experience, BairesDev has collaborated with startups, Fortune Global 500 companies, and industry disruptors worldwide, alongside the top 1% of tech talent from the Americas and the Caribbean.

