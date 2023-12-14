One World Products Inc. Partners With Stephen Marley’s Kx Family Care for Strategic Partnership

Kx Family Care and $OWPC Forge Strategic Alliance, Amplifying Global Reach in Wellness Sector

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – One World Products, Inc., a fully-licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia and ascendant international hemp and cannabis company and Kx Family Care, a CBD-enriched, family-focused personal care product line created by Stephen Marley and Shelly O'Neill, today announced their strategic partnership in which One World Products is expected to become the singular producer and distributor of Kx Family Care in Columbia and Latin America.

Building on this exclusive partnership, One World Products will be leveraging its state-of-the-art facilities within the Colombian Free Trade Zone to produce Kx Family Care products. The two entities will engage in collaborative efforts to market and distribute Kx Family Care products. This strategic move will be a significant step for both companies in expansion of their global outreach and establishing a stronger presence in pivotal international markets. Furthermore, One World Products will work in tandem to leverage Kx Family Care’s extensive user base.

Isiah Thomas, Chairman, and CEO of One World Products, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the venture: “This strategic relationship with Kx Family Care is more than a partnership; it's a shared vision for wellness and the sustainable future of personal care. Together, we are poised to harness the remarkable benefits of the cannabis plant, honoring Bob Marley's legacy and bringing a holistic approach to consumers in Colombia and beyond. We are eager to embark on this journey, integrating our expertise with the rich history and reach of the Marley brand.”

Stephen Marley, son of Reggae legend Bob Marley, and founder of Kx Family Care added, "We are pleased to be expanding Kx Family Care alongside One World Products in the Colombian and Latin American markets. My father was a major advocate for cannabis education, and Isiah and I both agree that this amazing plant is the healing for all nations. It’s important that we support all of the many healing and regenerative uses of the cannabis plant through our collaborative efforts as thought leaders internationally.”

Shelly O’Neill, Co-Founder and CEO of Kx Family Care, shared, "It’s been an honor and a pleasure to be a conduit for this partnership. I've seen, firsthand, that both Stephen and Isiah have the same viewpoints on the true power of the cannabis plant as a lifestyle movement. In reference to this movement, Stephen fondly coined the phrase “Kaya Lifestyle” as the umbrella for all his cannabis verticals, including Kx Family Care. This plant, which has endless uses from medicinal aspects to clothing and replacing plastics, is at the forefront of our hearts and collective plans."

About One World Products, Inc.

One World Products is a fully licensed hemp and cannabis producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020. www.OneWorldProducts.com.

About Kx Family Care

Kx Family Care, founded in 2021, is a CBD-enriched, family-focused personal care product line that embraces the native healing botanicals and natural beauty of Jamaica. Kx Family Care is the first hemp-infused family care brand from Stephen Marley and is for those who care about a more natural and sustainable way of life for themselves, their loved ones and the planet. Using only the highest quality, sustainably sourced, plant-based ingredients, Kx products are created with all ages and skin types in mind. www.KxFamilyCare.com.