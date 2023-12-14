NV5 Awarded $7 Million in Contracts to Support Building Safety and Engineering Plan Review in California

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded contracts totaling $7 million to support two California counties through engineering plan review services.



NV5 was awarded a $5 million contract by the County of San Diego to support the Building Services Division through plan check services for residential, commercial, and utilities projects. During the one-year contract term, NV5 will evaluate evolving regulatory requirements for permit and development processing and facilitate building permit services for facility renovations and new construction projects.

NV5 was also selected for a three-year, $2 million engineering plan review contract by the Mountain House Community Services District (MHCSD). MHCSD is a special district in San Joaquin County, California that provides road construction and maintenance, flood control, water and sewer services, and park development for the community of Mountain House, CA. NV5 has assisted Mountain House with plan review services since 2006 and has reviewed hundreds of unique engineering plans and documents.

“NV5 has delivered engineering and consulting services to support infrastructure and development in California for over 70 years,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We are pleased to have been selected for these awards and look forward to continuing to support the growth of these thriving communities."

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

