KYN Capital Group Gives Corporate Update and Launches New Website Highlighting Its State-of-the-Art Crypto Currency Platform

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC) is pleased to announce the new release of the KYN Capital Group upgraded website and Koinfold 2.0.

KYN Capital Group's new website explains the value, benefits, and advantages of the new Koinfold 2.0 crypto wallet features in detail to be launched. The updated app is currently in internal beta testing. The new website explains many of the new features of Koinfold 2.0.

The following are a few of the upgraded features:

Koinfold 2.0 new release will feature crypto mining through Cudo Miner which is expected to generate revenue for KYNC.

Koinfold 2.0 new feature “Learn to Earn" Crypto Simulator. Great for learning the ins and outs of the crypto market.

Daily Crypto news from over 40 sources within the app.

Crypto Currency Swap feature within Koinfold 2.0 without leaving the app.

Koinfold continues to work with MoonPay as our on and off ramp for purchasing and selling crypto as well as swap features.

“At KYN Capital Group, we want our customers to be excited over all of the new features that have been completed in the new Koinfold 2.0 app so, in anticipation of our new feature set, we are giving everyone a sneak peek through our website. We are very close to releasing the app and finishing the internal beta testing. We have added our new website and expanded to Koinfold to be ahead of the industry and expand the Koinfold user experience with all of the new soon-to-be-released features,” stated Rick Wilson, CEO.

Please visit https://kyncap.com

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. ( KYNC )

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team & developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. ( KYNC ) on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap

Follow Koinfold on Twitter

Follow KYNC on Instagram at http://instagram.com/kyncapital

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

Contact:

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

info@kyncap.com