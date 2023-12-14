Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for February 1, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth largest public homebuilder in the U.S., plans to release the Company's fourth quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

To listen, please go to Meritage’s Investor Relations page for the live webcast or dial in to 1-877-407-6951 U.S. toll free or 1-412-902-0046. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2022. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 175,000 homes in its 37-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, a ten-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA’s 2023 Market Leader Award for Certified Homes as well as the EPA’s 2023 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

