Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, Forecast Report [2030]

The electricity transmission and distribution market size was valued at USD 317.89 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 329.47 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 429.43 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Electricity transmission refers to the transportation of high-voltage electrical power from power generation plants to distribution substations using transmission lines and associated equipment such as capacitors and transformers. Increasing development in Asia Pacific and Africa where there is a high rate of urbanization and growth in population is expected to drive market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market, 2023-2030.”

May 2022- An agreement between Tanzania and Uganda is signed for the development of 400 kV transmission line starting from Masaka, Uganda to Mwanza. It will pass through Mutukula, Kyaka, and Nyakanazi. Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO) and Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) will collaborate in the planning, construction, and upkeep of the transmission line.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 3.9% Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market 2030 Value Projection USD 429.43 Billion Base Year 2022 Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market Size in 2022 USD 317.89 Billion Historical Data for Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Asset Type (Transmission Line and Distribution Line), By End-User (Electric Utility, Industrial, and Renewables) Regional Growth Drivers Increasing Number of Investments in Renewable Sources of Energy to Propel the Product Demand Increasing Number of Investments by the Governments and Collaboration among Key Market Players to Develop Market

Increasing Number of Investments in Renewable Sources of Energy to Propel the Product Demand

Increasing number of investments in the renewable sources of energy is anticipated to drive the electricity transmission and distribution market growth. There is rising investment in renewable energy infrastructure for sources such as solar and wind power. This has led to an increased investment in high-voltage transmission lines and other infrastructure that can house renewable energy sources' variable and irregular nature.

However, with evolving market situations and technological developments, rules and regulations can be difficult to adapt to and adjust to leading to inadequacies and suboptimal investment decisions, which are expected to hamper the market growth.

Outbreak Led to Reduction in Energy Demand, Leading to Closure of Industrial and Commercial Facilities

The COVID-19 pandemic reduced power demand, which was affected due to interruptions in global supply chains due to lack of equipment needed for transmission and distribution projects. Furthermore, the outbreak also led to a significant reduction in energy demand due to the closure of industrial and commercial facilities. This led to a decrease in the revenue of electricity transmission and distribution companies.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Distribution Lines Led Owing to Increasing Number of Investments

On the basis of asset type, the market is divided into transmission line and distribution line. The distribution line segment dominated the market share with investments required to enhance the efficiency of the electricity grid and reduce energy losses.

Electric Utilities held the Dominant Share due to Investments in Transmission and Distribution Infrastructure

On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into electric utility, industrial, and renewables. The electric utility segment garnered the highest market share as the electric utility companies invest more in transmission and distribution infrastructure than other end-user companies as they have a regulatory duty.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific had the Fastest CAGR Due to Increasing Number of Investments and Huge Population

Asia Pacific had the fastest CAGR in the electricity transmission and distribution market share with increasing number of investments and large set of population. The market is the dominating region in the global market due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing demand for electricity.

The Latin America market is characterized by rising demand for electricity, need for infrastructure development, and rising interest in renewable energy sources. Many countries in the region are developing their transmission and distribution systems to serve the rising electricity demand and consolidating renewable energy sources into their grids.

Increasing Number of Investments by the Governments and Collaboration among Key Market Players to Develop Market

Increasing number of investments by the governments and collaboration among key electricity transmission and distribution players are expected to drive market growth. In November 2022, with the claim to be the biggest direct federal investment in the important transmission and distribution infrastructure, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) disclosed USD 13 billion of funding for improving and expanding the electric grid in the U.S. The funding will be provided under President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Grid Resilience Innovative Partnership (GRIP) Program, and the Transmission Facilitation Program.

Duke Energy Corporation (U.S.)

National Grid plc (U.K.)

Enel SpA (Italy)

E.ON SE (Germany)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (U.S.)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (U.S.)

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Japan)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Power Grid Corporation of India (India)

State Grid Corporation of China (China)

Transmission Line

Distribution Line

Electric Utility

Industrial

Renewables

