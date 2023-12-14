LatAm Logistic Properties S.A. Announces Sale of Colombia Warehouse Facility

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LatAm Logistic Properties S.A. (d/b/a LatAm Logistic Properties ) (“LLP”), a leading developer, owner, and manager of institutional quality, Class A industrial and logistics real estate in Central and South America, today announced the sale of an industrial building near Bogotá, Colombia, to Bancolombia S.A.

The property, known as Warehouse 500A, is located within LatAm Logistic Park Calle 80 in Colombia’s Tenjo municipality and consists of a warehouse and associated loading dock facilities with a Gross Leasable Area ("GLA") of 289,010 square feet (approximately 26,850 square meters). The modern, EDGE-certified building was completed in 2021 and is 100% leased to Almacenes Éxito S.A., a leading South American retailer headquartered in Colombia, with a remaining lease term of 13 years.

“This sale in Colombia is a clear example of our ability to not only develop and operate highly attractive, world-class logistic properties but also to be nimble in maximizing the value of our portfolio through strategic dispositions, as appropriate," stated Esteban Saldarriaga, CEO of LLP. "It is a privilege to begin a long-term partnership in our park with a high-caliber group such as Bancolombia, for whom we will provide property management services as we grow our platform and continue to build out our fully-integrated offerings in the logistics property asset class.”

LatAm Logistic Park Calle 80 is an eight-building complex located approximately 17 miles (28 kms) from the center of Bogotá. Total property occupancy for the Calle 80 park is currently 100%. LLP’s multi-country operating portfolio consists of 28 logistic facilities in Colombia, Peru and Costa Rica.

On August 15, 2023, LatAm Logistic Properties and two (NYSE: TWOA) (“TWOA”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that they entered into a definitive business combination agreement pursuant to which, and subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions, each of LLP and TWOA will merge with newly formed subsidiaries of a newly-formed holding company (“Pubco”). The ordinary shares of Pubco are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange upon the consummation of the proposed business combination. Additional information about the proposed business combination will be described in Pubco’s proxy statement/prospectus as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



About LatAm Logistic Properties

LatAm Logistic Properties, S.A. is a leading developer, owner, and manager of institutional quality, class A industrial and logistics real estate in Central and South America. LLP’s customers are multinational and regional e-commerce retailers, third-party logistic operators, business-to-business distributors, and retail distribution companies. LLP’s strong customer relationships and insight is expected to enable future growth through the development and acquisition of high-quality, strategically located facilities in its target markets. As of September 30, 2023, LLP consisted of an operating and development portfolio of twenty-eight logistic facilities in Colombia, Peru and Costa Rica totaling more than 650,000 square meters (approximately 7.0 million square feet) of GLA.

