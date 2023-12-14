LeapCharger Powers Up Jumeirah Island Villa with State-of-the-Art Level 2 Home Charging Station

CARSON CITY, NV, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, proudly announces the successful installation of a cutting-edge Level 2 home charging station in a prestigious villa on Jumeirah Island, Dubai.



The newly installed charging station exemplifies LeapCharger's commitment to providing convenient and efficient charging solutions for electric vehicle owners. The Level 2 home charging station delivers a powerful and reliable charging experience, catering to the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions in the region.

With the rise of electric vehicles and the increasing emphasis on eco-friendly practices, the home charging station market is witnessing unprecedented growth. The potential for this market is substantial, fueled by the global shift toward sustainable energy and the adoption of electric vehicles.

LeapCharger Corporation, positioned at the forefront of this transformative industry, is poised to expand its footprint into the home charging station market. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, the company aims to revolutionize the EV charging experience for homeowners.

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger, stated, "Our strategic installation in Jumeirah Island reflects our commitment to providing seamless charging solutions in the luxury residential sector. The potential of the home charging station market is immense, and LeapCharger is well-positioned to lead the charge by delivering unparalleled innovation and service."

The Level 2 home charging station by LeapCharger is designed to enhance the charging experience for electric vehicle owners, offering faster charging times and advanced features. As more homeowners embrace electric vehicles, LeapCharger anticipates significant growth in the rapidly expanding home charging infrastructure sector.

Additional information, including pictures and videos of this newly installed home EV charger, will be made available on our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Periodically, and as legally required, the Company may make new and material information available on its website, www.leapcharger.com , or through Company sponsored social media, which may be accessed by clicking on the below links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leapcharger/

Twitter: https://x.com/LeapCharger?s=20

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leapcharger/



Contact:

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar

+19173910061

praveen@leapcharger.com