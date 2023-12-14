MGA Entertainment Wins at the Cash Register Globally with Hot Toys Selling Fast for the Holidays

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With only 10 days left before Christmas, MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, continues its strong position in the global toy market this holiday season. With Rainbow High™ the top fashion doll** around the world*** and MGA’s Miniverse™, the No. 1 item in miscellaneous toys, both in November, according to Circana, the company is expecting to sell out of several items globally prior to Christmas including its L.O.L. Surprise!™ Magic Flyers™, Rainbow High™ Color & Create™ dolls, and MGA’s Miniverse™ Make It Mini Food™ Holiday Theme Collection. In addition, this week MGA’s Miniverse Make it Mini Food™ was granted a patent for its “make it” component, protecting the brand from counterfeit versions of the highly popular collectible line.

“When the pandemic was winding down, and many other toy companies cut back on R&D and product development, MGA Entertainment doubled down, allowing us to offer consumers the most innovative, new toys available for the 2023 season … and there’s a lot more to come in 2024,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO. “With the explosive global growth of the MGA’s Miniverse brand, we wanted to protect consumers from knock-offs and counterfeit versions, and the new patent will help ensure they are getting high-quality, genuine Miniverse products. If it’s not Miniverse, then it’s not Miniverse!”

MGA’s Miniverse continues its growth globally, moving up the charts quickly according to Circana:

MGA's Miniverse was the #2 growth property in November * and #3 year-to-date and had 6 of the top 10 items in Miscellaneous toys in November. **

Miniverse Make It Mini Food Diner Minis Asst was the #15 item in total toys for November ** and the No. 1 item in miscellaneous toys for November. **

MGA's Miniverse is the No.1 new property in October and No. 2 item in miscellaneous toys year-to-date in the UK. ***

MGA’s Miniverse is the No. 1 item in miscellaneous toys in October in both Germany and Spain. ***

The Rainbow High fashion doll line has been performing equally well globally through the fall and holiday seasons according to Circana:

Rainbow High is: The top Fashion Doll for November in the U.S.. ** The No. 1 fashion doll year-to-date in the UK, Germany, and Italy. *** The No. 2 best-selling fashion doll in France for October. *** The No. 1 best-selling fashion doll in Belgium for October. *** The No. 5 item in overall toys in Spain. ***

Rainbow High Color & Create is the No. 1 fashion doll in value in October in Poland. ***

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Fluffie Stuffiez™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Micro Games of America™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, Threads, Instagram and Facebook.

*Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/US/JAN-Nov 2023/Total Toys/Dollars

**Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/US/Nov 2023/Dollars

***NPD Circana YTD/Europe/JAN-OCT 2023

