Associa Mid-Atlantic Celebrates 50th Anniversary Managing Birchfield Neighborhood Community

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic (AMA), a leading provider of high-quality community management services throughout the greater Doylestown, King of Prussia and Langhorne, PA and Mt. Laurel, NJ areas, is proud to celebrate 50 years of managing Mt. Laurel’s Birchfield Neighborhood community. AMA and its predecessor entities have managed Birchfield – one of the country’s first mixed-use community associations – since its initial development in 1974. This is a very impressive accomplishment in an era where the average tenure of a company managing a medium-size community association is less than three years.

Birchfield Community Services Association, which consists of 861 condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes, recently marked its 50th anniversary and invited AMA to join the festivities. Team members joined more than 200 homeowners for BBQ, ice cream, and live music. The gathering was particularly moving for Associa Senior Vice President of Operations Nancy Hastings, whose mother managed the community for the first 18 years of its relationship with Associa. In another unique twist, Birchfield Community Services Association was one of the communities Associa Chairman and CEO John Carona visited on his 2017 segment of the CBS television series, Undercover Boss.

“Relationships between homeowners associations and their community management vendors are far too often short-lived; we are extremely proud and humbled that Birchfield Neighborhood has entrusted us with the quality of life and well-being of their community for more than five decades,” said Associa Senior Vice President of Operations Nancy Hastings, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “It is a level of commitment we take very seriously and apply to each of our community partners.”

