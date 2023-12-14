Connexa’s Partnership With AdVenture Media Delivers Unprecedented Return on Digital Advertising Spend

Over the past 3 months, AdVenture Media have delivered close to $2 million in revenue for Slinger Bag with an average 18.9X Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS) including a staggering 35X ROAS in its media campaign during Black Friday week.



Consumer demand for Slinger Bag remains high.

Windsor Mills, MD, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq:CNXA) today advised that its long-term partnership with the AdVenture Media Group continues to deliver unprecedented digital advertising results. Measured through its Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS), Connexa’s operating company, Slinger Bag, generated close to $2 million in revenue with an average ROAS of 18.9X during the 3 months to the end of November 2023. This included a an incredible 35X ROAS during Black Friday week alone.

AdVenture Media is a New York based digital marketing agency and has been working with Slinger Bag since Slinger Bag came to the market in July 2020. AdVenture Media credentials are impressive. It is one of a handful of pay-per-click agencies accredited with Google’s Premier Partner Status, sitting alongside its Clutch 1000 and Top 32 Agencies in New York awards. in addition to Slinger Bag, AdVenture Media manages the digital advertising for an impressive array of leading brands such as Forbes®, Nasdaq®, Hanes®, AMC Networks®.

“Our agency exists to deliver digital advertising performance by solving complex problems with grit and creativity. We are a small team of passionate advertising experts with highly intelligent business analysts. Since partnering with Slinger Bag from the inception of their groundbreaking tennis ball launcher, our journey has been nothing short of remarkable. As someone who's inherently optimistic, even I was astounded by the meteoric rise and success Slinger Bag has achieved in such a brief span. Among our numerous ecommerce clients, Slinger Bag stands out, not only meeting but consistently surpassing benchmarks and records, highlighted by our November ROAS achievement.” commented Isaac Rudansky Founder and CEO of AdVenture Media Group.



“However, the triumph of Slinger Bag isn't solely attributed to our high-impact advertising strategies. It's the synergy of an extraordinary product that offers tennis pickleball and padel enthusiasts worldwide unparalleled value, and a leadership team deeply dedicated to delivering a premium customer experience from beginning to end. Being a part of this dynamic team has been a privilege, and I eagerly look forward to what lies ahead in our ongoing collaboration,” concluded Rudansky.

Mike Ballardie, CEO Connexa Sports Technologies added, “As a new brand to the market back in 2020, the need to identify a strategic digital advertising partner, to invest our available advertising dollars with, was very challenging as we needed to succeed from the outset. From our first meeting with Isaac and his team, I was impressed with their highly analytical approach and desire to deeply understand not only the product but, importantly, the core target tennis players we wanted to reach. Through testing a variety of advertising concepts and tennis specific terminologies and messages and through employing their vast experience of the Google and Facebook platforms, we have seen consistent succeess in delivering revenue growth as well as a powerful recognition of our Slinger Bag brand across the global tennis community. It certainly helped us that some of the AdVenture Media team were social tennis players and recognized themselves the opportunity that owning a Slinger Bag Launcher presented.”

AdVenture Media now also works with a number of our global Slinger Bag distribution partners on their local digital advertising campaigns, replicating the success seen in the USA.

About Connexa Sports Technologies:

Connexa Sports a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and Sport-as-a-Service across a range of sport verticals. Connexa’s mission is to reinvent sports through technological innovation driven by an unwavering focus on today’s sports consumer.

Contact Information:

investors@connexasports.com

www.connexasports.com

