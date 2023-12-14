HeartCore Extends Partnership with TOPPAN Inc. to Jointly Promote its Dashiwake Platform

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, has extended its partnership with TOPPAN Inc. (“TOPPAN”) to collaboratively introduce and market its recently announced Dashiwake customer data platform to new potential clients.



Since establishing the partnership with TOPPAN in May 2023, HeartCore has taken a significant stride in enhancing and expanding the sales initiative of its digital marketing business. As part of that effort, HeartCore intends to leverage TOPPAN’s extensive digital marketing systems and proficiency in the Information and Communication field with the goal of jointly promoting the Dashiwake platform and enhancing the promotion and sales of this innovative customer data platform to users. Through this collaborative effort, HeartCore remains committed to strengthening its ongoing relationship with TOPPAN and actively exploring newfangled opportunities for further collaboration and synergies, while continuing to advance its promotional efforts to introduce its cutting-edge software solution to prospective clients.

“I am pleased to announce our continued, growing partnership with TOPPAN and the collaborative effort in marketing our newly rebranded and launched Dashiwake platform,” said CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. “In a period where a digital presence is paramount to a company’s overall success, our enterprise software offerings continue to gain significant traction. Through the seamless integration of our personalization platform with TOPPAN’s profound expertise in the Information and Communication domain, we are strategically positioned to broaden our reach in the digital marketing field. As we continue to capture more and more market share, we are actively seeking new opportunities to extend our Dashiwake sales into the U.S. market, further cementing our position as an industry leader in cutting-edge digital solutions.”

About the TOPPAN Group

Established in Tokyo in 1900, the TOPPAN Group is a leading and diversified global provider committed to delivering sustainable, integrated solutions in fields including printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, electronics, and digital transformation. The TOPPAN Group’s global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges of every business sector and society and contribute to the achievement of shared sustainability goals.

https://www.holdings.toppan.com/en/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/toppan/.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

