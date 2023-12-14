Danforth Advisors Names Dan Dehner Managing Director

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC, today announced the appointment of Dan Dehner as Managing Director, overseeing growth in both emerging and established life science hubs where companies increasingly seek fractional resources across corporate and clinical functions.

Dehner brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, including strategic advisory, accounting and auditing services for private and public life science companies of all sizes and stages.

“We’re excited to welcome Dan in this newly created position, aiming to reach and fill more gaps for life science companies in an expertly managed and capital efficient way,” said Chris Connors, Chief Executive Officer of Danforth Advisors. “We have invested in growing our capabilities to help clients outsource and integrate wide-ranging functions, and Dan brings valuable perspective to inform the way we deliver these capabilities to market.”

“Particularly in today’s climate, Danforth has a unique value proposition for life science companies requiring smart capital allocation without compromising the quality of their corporate or clinical operations,” said Dehner. “I look forward to working alongside our consultants to support clients in new ways as they start up, grow and evolve.”

Dehner most recently served as a partner at CFGI, where he led client engagements in the areas of audit readiness, IPO preparation, equity and debt offerings, and mergers and acquisitions. He previously managed an independent accounting services practice and spent over ten years with Big 4 accounting firms Ernst & Young and KPMG. He is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Accounting from California Polytechnic State University.

About Danforth Advisors