Global Yeast Infection Treatment Market Set to Surpass US$ 10031.3 Million by 2034, Forecasts Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI) latest industry analysis, the global yeast infection treatment market is expected to reach US$ 6479.8 million in 2024. The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0%, with an estimated market size of US$ 10031.3 million by 2034.



Increasing demand for yeast infection treatment among patients suffering from yeast and fungal infections, particularly skin, hair, nails, and lungs, is driving market expansion. Additionally, rising rates of illnesses such as Candidiasis and Mucormycosis are further driving market growth.

The broad availability of drugs for treating yeast and fungal infections and a variety of over-the-counter medications for dermal infections are the key drivers propelling the market. Players are encouraged to spend on research and development, which drives the growth of effective medications for improved results.

Leading firms pursue several strategic activities to increase their market share, including mergers and acquisitions, regional growth, and investments. Furthermore, businesses are concentrating on getting permits for innovative items that can fill gaps in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Azoles have led in terms of treatment type and held around 52.3% market share in 2022.

market share in 2022. Based on indication, genital candidiasis is the leading segment, holding around 63.4% of the market share in 2022.

of the market share in 2022. North America is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period.

throughout the forecast period. The global market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 10031.3 million in 2034.

in 2034. The yeast infection treatment market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2034.





"It is projected that the yeast infection treatment market will expand due to rising rates of vaginal yeast infections worldwide. Leading players are focusing on new product launches and government approvals to expand their market presence," opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Yeast Infection Treatment Market Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Yeast Infection Treatment Market Size (2024) US$ 6479.8 million Projected Yeast Infection Treatment Market Value (2034) US$ 10031.3 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 5.0% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Türkiye, GCC, South Africa, North Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Treatment Type, Indication, Route of Administration, Form, Distribution Channel, and Region Key Companies Profiled Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astra Zeneca

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan

Brundavan Laboratories Private Limited

Bayer

Corden Pharma

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis

Pfizer Inc.

Synmedic Laboratories

Sanofi





Competitive Landscape:

Several local, new, and existing players are present in the yeast infection treatment market. Key players have started marketing campaigns to sell new drugs and topical treatments that will treat yeast infections more effectively and with fewer adverse effects.

For instance,

In October 2022, Intas launched Itraconazole-SB, a novel antifungal medication. This new medication will drastically save costs and improve patient compliance.

Intas launched Itraconazole-SB, a novel antifungal medication. This new medication will drastically save costs and improve patient compliance. In May 2022, a drug called Vivjoa (oteseconazolas) received FDA approval for the treatment of both acute and chronic vaginal yeast infections.



Yeast Infection Treatment Market Segmentation by Category:

By Treatment Type:

Azoles

Polygene

Echinocandin

Others

By Indication:

Genital Candidiasis

Invasive Candidiasis

Oropharyngeal/Esophageal Candidiasis (Thrush)

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

IV/IM

Others

By Form:

Powders

Creams/Ointments

Tablets/Capsules

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Online Sales

Others (Hypermarkets/ Conventional Stores)





