Real Good Foods Announces Expansion of its Nutritious Burritos into the Refrigerated Category in Club Stores Nationwide & Select Walmart Stores





CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced expansion of its innovative, nutritious burritos in the refrigerated category, into Club stores nationwide and select Walmart stores.

After successfully launching the burritos in select Club stores earlier in 2023, Real Good Foods is expanding into all stores in Q4 2023. This milestone is significant as it highlights Real Good Foods ability to successfully extend the brand to multiple temperature states and penetrate multiple categories within the Club Channel.

Access to nutritious handhelds, including burritos, is greatly lacking in the US today. For example, the #1 top selling Burrito (1) has 35g of Carbs and only 9g of protein, lacking nutritional value. We viewed this as a massive opportunity to bring a burrito to the Club & Retail channels that met our nutritional standards, and we officially launched our burrito platform in early 2023. Our Burrito in the Club channel has 37g of protein and only 13g of net carbs—providing a low glycemic impact to consumers while satiating with ample protein. Feedback since launch has been tremendously positive, leading to national expansion.

“After years of successfully establishing products within frozen categories in Club, we are extremely proud to enhance our refrigerated distribution footprint within the Club Channel with our nutritious burritos,” said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of The Real Good Food Company. “Unlike other food options on shelves today that are made with loaded with high glycemic ingredients and lack protein, our nutritious burritos have a limited amount of net carbs and more protein than traditional burritos. Club shoppers today are looking for nutritious foods across all categories and usage occasions, and Real Good Foods is positioned to provide access to these offerings across multiple temperature states and categories. Through our expansion in the Club Channel, we can make nutritious food more accessible throughout the US, and in turn, improve the lives of Club shoppers looking for healthier options in the refrigerated aisle”.

