Ambrx to be Added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI)

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambrx Biopharma, Inc., or Ambrx, (NASDAQ: AMAM), today announced that the Company will be added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: NBI), effective prior to the market open on Monday, December 18, 2023.



“2023 has been a transformational year for Ambrx, especially for our publicly held securities. We voluntarily transferred to Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, we changed our parent company domicile to Delaware from the Cayman Islands and we terminated our ADS program, resulting in our common stock being listed on Nasdaq,” said Daniel J. O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Ambrx. “Now, at the end of the year and due to these actions taken, we are being added to the NBI. We believe these changes may help to enhance long-term shareholder value and further increase our profile in the investment community.”

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical companies and is a modified market capitalization weighted index. The NBI is reconstituted annually in December in accordance with a set of eligibility criteria including minimum market capitalization and average daily trading volume, among other criteria.

