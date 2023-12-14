Varonis Announces Data Security Platform on Salesforce AppExchange

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS) today announced that it has launched its Data Security Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts. Varonis empowers organizations to secure critical customer data in the world's number-one CRM by providing deep visibility, threat detection, and incident response capabilities.



Varonis for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000IrHxUUAV .

Varonis Data Security Platform

While Salesforce employs security by design, end-user organizations are responsible for keeping their own data safe from cyberattacks. Varonis enhances Salesforce Shield, the CRM leader's native solution for comprehensive security for critical data — providing powerful threat detection and prevention, data encryption, and investigation capabilities that help ensure sensitive data remains secure and compliant with data privacy regulations. Organizations can now easily request a demo of Varonis or a Data Risk Assessment right on Salesforce AppExchange.

Comments on the News

"At Varonis, we're thrilled to be teaming up with Salesforce to provide organizations with tools and knowledge to protect their most valuable asset — customer data," said David Bass, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer, Varonis. "By joining forces, we're helping customers rest assured knowing that their mission-critical information is secure from cyber threats."



"Varonis’ Data Security Platform is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by keeping data safe, so organizations can realize the full potential of their CRM data — securely," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."



About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Salesforce, AppExchange, Salesforce Shield and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com



