Now Shipping: Mullen Delivers Class 3 EV Trucks to NRTC Automation Group

BREA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces a Class 3 EV low cab forward delivery to NRTC Automation Group (“NRTC”) in Birmingham, Alabama. Mullen and NRTC originally announced the Class 3 purchase order on Aug. 28, 2023, with deliveries slated to begin in Q4 2023.

NRTC, an Alabama-based company with locations in South Carolina, Michigan and Ontario, is focused on providing turnkey automation, prototyping and production manufacturing solutions for the automotive industry. NRTC purchased Mullen’s all-electric Class 3 low cab forward, the Mullen THREE, as part of its vehicle fleet to be used in a variety of applications.

“NRTC has a great working relationship with the Mullen Team, and we are thankful to have been a part of all that's been achieved in getting the Mullen THREE build operation to the finish line,” said Dan Hill, chief operations officer, NRTC Automation Group. “We are excited to receive our first Mullen THREE for use in our South Carolina location and feel it will work perfectly for the shuttle runs from NRTC to local customer locations.”

Class 3 production is based out of Tunica, Mississippi, which is home to Mullen’s commercial vehicle assembly for both the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van and the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck. Mullen began first deliveries of the Mullen THREE to Randy Marion on Sept. 28, 2023. Randy Marion received its North Carolina license to retail Mullen’s commercial EVs on Nov. 16, 2023, opening the ability of the dealership to conduct sales to customers like NRTC.

“We’re very proud of our Class 3 trucks and excited to fulfill our commitment to deliver the Mullen THREE to customers like NRTC,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

About NRTC Automation Group

NRTC is an Alabama-based company and has been in the automation space for automotive manufacturing integration since 2012.

To learn more about the company, visit www.NRTCAutomation.com .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen’s EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions’ (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to timing of deliveries of Mullen’s vehicles. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Attachment