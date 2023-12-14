Julie Casteel Wins Stevie® Award for Women in Business

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Julie Casteel, Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO at ibex, was awarded the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Women Helping Women - Business category at the 20th Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.



The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world’s premier business award.

“I am honored to receive the Stevie Award for Women in Business and proud to represent the amazing team at ibex,” said Casteel. “It is inspiring to work with so many talented women professionals as they advance their careers and help them build a network of mentors that will be crucial as they move forward in business.”

Throughout her career, Casteel has made it a priority to provide support and mentor young professionals. She is the co-founder and corporate sponsor of Women of ibex , an employee resource group dedicated to increasing opportunities and impact for women throughout the company and further enhancing ibex’s award-winning culture. In addition, Casteel helped form a partnership with Global Mentorship Initiative , a nonprofit organization that supports high-potential students from underserved communities and encourages ibex leaders to become mentors.

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “In its 20th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 26 nations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year’s Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. A ninth program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, will debut in 2024. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

