Inc. Magazine Recognizes Groundworks® as the Best in Business for 2023

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks®, the nation’s leading and fastest-growing water management solutions company, has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the construction category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honors 215 of the most dynamic companies of all sizes and trades that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society. This marks Groundworks' first year being honored as Best in Business.



“Groundworks focuses on improving the lives of our customers and our employees all while transforming the home services industry,” said Matt Malone, founder and CEO at Groundworks. “The Best in Business award recognizes our 4,500 employee owners who dedicate themselves to that mission and understand the importance of a safe and stable home.”

Since 2016, Groundworks has been disrupting the foundation solutions industry through its combination of aligning with industry-leading local brands and opening new locations – making it the first national foundation solutions company. In 2023, Groundworks took the revolutionary step for a skilled trade, home services business and made every employee an owner.

“Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor,” said Eric Hagerman, special projects editor at Inc. “These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact.”

Groundworks is a seven-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and a two-time honoree of the Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list. Complete results of the Best in Business list may be found at https://www.inc.com/best-in-business/2023.

About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Groundworks Companies provide residential foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services, as well as offer soil stabilizing solutions for residential and commercial projects. Groundworks’ combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their homes. Groundworks operates over 55 offices and has been named seven years in a row to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies.

