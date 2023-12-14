WeightWatchers Launches New Behavior Change Program Designed to Support the Unique Needs of Individuals on GLP-1 Medications

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeightWatchers (NASDAQ: WW), (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”) announced today the launch of WeightWatchers GLP-1 Program to provide tailored behavioral support for individuals on a GLP-1 medication. The new program was scientifically designed to help support the unique behavioral and nutritional needs one faces while on a GLP-1 journey.



WeightWatchers continues to offer program solutions based on scientific evidence and consumer research. The medical community recognizes obesity as a chronic condition, and the need to treat it as such; so does the company’s approach to new treatment offerings. The new WeightWatchers GLP-1 Program, which was developed by WeightWatchers’ team of obesity specialists, clinicians, behavior-change scientists, dietitians and fitness experts, solves a gap in the market as members navigate life on new weight loss medications. The program supports members with building and sustaining healthy habits while appetite is significantly reduced, such as ensuring adequate nutrition - specifically protein and nutrient dense foods, as well as hydration. It also provides movement goals and a community of people on a similar journey for support and practical tips.

Whether GLP-1 medications are prescribed from their primary care physician or WeightWatchers Clinic, the GLP-1 Program is a complement to medication supported weight loss to better health outcomes. The FDA states that GLP-1 medications for weight management should only be used in conjunction with behavior modification, and now the WeightWatchers GLP-1 Program will be that complementary tool to provide the necessary behavioral support.

“What we’ve seen is that people taking GLP-1 medications need help with a different set of behavioral challenges in comparison to people not on these medications”, said Gary Foster, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, WeightWatchers. “For example, in the context of a reduced appetite, large weight losses, and a significant loss in muscle, it is important to help people focus on dietary protein and activity to minimize the loss of muscle mass. The WeightWatchers GLP-1 Program helps members establish and adhere to healthy habits while the food noise from GLP-1 medications is reduced”.

The WeightWatchers GLP-1 Program gives members comprehensive tools including:

Daily nutritional targets, including protein, fruits and vegetables and hydration.

including protein, fruits and vegetables and hydration. Daily activity targets, inclusive of strength training, to help members maintain muscle and feel strong as they lose weight.

inclusive of strength training, to help members maintain muscle and feel strong as they lose weight. A list of GLP-1 go-to foods to help ensure they are meeting daily nutritional requirements, making the most out of the calories they are consuming and minimizing food-based side effects.

to help ensure they are meeting daily nutritional requirements, making the most out of the calories they are consuming and minimizing food-based side effects. Recipes for meal inspiration to help take the guesswork out of what to eat - focused on high-protein foods - in a pinch with a suppressed appetite.

to help take the guesswork out of what to eat - focused on high-protein foods - in a pinch with a suppressed appetite. Trackers for weight, activity and food to identify trends and provide a roadmap for future success.

to identify trends and provide a roadmap for future success. A members-only digital community for a judgment-free space with peer groups for life on weight management medications.

for a judgment-free space with peer groups for life on weight management medications. Access to complimentary Virtual Workshops dedicated and tailored to members on the GLP-1 Program and led by experienced WeightWatchers Coaches.

dedicated and tailored to members on the GLP-1 Program and led by experienced WeightWatchers Coaches. Trained coaches available to connect 24/7 with members for any questions along their weight health journeys.

In addition, WeightWatchers Clinic, the complete product integration of Sequence , is now available within the WeightWatchers App experience for current and prospective members in the U.S. WeightWatchers Clinic provides eligible members seamless access to:

Personalized, timely, specialized support that helps members with their weight management goals along with access to FDA-approved medications, if deemed eligible.

that helps members with their weight management goals along with access to FDA-approved medications, if deemed eligible. A multidisciplinary care team comprised of a Care Coordinator - to facilitate the insurance process, as well as a Registered Dietitian, Fitness Specialist, and board-certified Clinician.

comprised of a Care Coordinator - to facilitate the insurance process, as well as a Registered Dietitian, Fitness Specialist, and board-certified Clinician. Medication management - from dosage, to refilling prescriptions, to tracking weight loss and mitigating any potential side-effects, with minimum of a monthly telehealth appointment with their clinician.

- from dosage, to refilling prescriptions, to tracking weight loss and mitigating any potential side-effects, with minimum of a monthly telehealth appointment with their clinician. The WeightWatchers GLP-1 Program, all within the WeightWatchers App, to complement their journey on a GLP-1 medication, if deemed appropriate.

“We are now able to seamlessly support those interested in exploring if clinical interventions are right for them with WeightWatchers Clinic, as well as ensure they have a holistic resource for adopting healthy habits while adjusting to, and managing life on medications, with the WeightWatchers GLP-1 Program”, said Sima Sistani, Chief Executive Officer, WeightWatchers. “These two new solutions, living side by side, will provide greater comprehensive weight health management”.





WeightWatchers knows weight loss is not a one size fits all solution which is why the Company has multiple pathways of different science-backed solutions that improve weight health. The WeightWatchers GLP-1 Program adds to this suite of offerings alongside the #1 doctor-recommended Points Program, which has helped millions of members lose weight sustainably1 by focusing on tracking to help them manage cravings and external factors that influence eating, and the WeightWatchers Diabetes Program, which helps those living with diabetes establish a healthier pattern of eating, guiding them toward foods that are less likely to impact blood sugar levels and is proven to produces significant improvements in both weight and blood sugar levels.2 Now WeightWatchers Clinic also ensures individuals have access to greater support with FDA-approved clinical interventions, if interested and deemed medically appropriate in an offering that provides the best of biological and behavioral approaches



To educate and excite both current and prospective WeightWatchers members on the new GLP-1 Program and WeightWatchers Clinic, the Company will be offering multiple consumer touch points across various U.S. cities and digital channels in the coming months. Follow along on Instagram ( @weightwatchers ), and TikTok ( @weightwatchers ), for more details.

All WeightWatchers programs can be accessed through the WeightWatchers website as well as WeightWatchers for Business for employers, payers and healthcare providers. The new WeightWatchers GLP-1 Program is available to members in the U.S., U.K. and Germany. WeightWatchers Clinic is available in the U.S. only at this time.

About WW International, Inc.

WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by our proven, science-based, clinically effective weight loss and weight management programs. For six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. We combine technology and community to help members reach and sustain their goals on our programs. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

For more information, contact:

Media:

Kelsey Merkel

kelsey.merkel@ww.com

Investors:

Corey Kinger

corey.kinger@ww.com

1 Ahern, A. L. et al. (2017). Extended and standard duration weight-loss programme referrals for adults in primary care (wrap): A randomised controlled trial. The Lancet, 389(10085), 2214–2225. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0140-6736(17)30647-5

2 Apolzan, J.W., LaRose, J.G., Anton, S.D. et al. A scalable, virtual weight management program tailored for adults with type 2 diabetes: effects on glycemic control. Nutr. Diabetes 13, 3 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41387-023-00234-6

A photo accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f84fc422-ef06-4be1-8c4e-3bd673ec0eac

Attachment