LPL Financial Earns WELL Health-Safety Rating for Three Home Office Locations

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today it has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its San Diego; Fort Mill, S.C.; and Austin, Texas home office locations through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party rating that recognizes large and small businesses for efforts to prioritize the workplace health and safety of their staff, visitors, and stakeholders.

Adopted in more than 100 countries as a leading standard for building and operational health and safety, the rating is a roadmap for workplace leaders and facility operators who are committed to excellence in the areas of air and water quality, cleaning procedures, emergency preparedness, health resources, and stakeholder engagement. The rating signifies leadership in operations and enhanced resilience to potential health and safety impacts.

“Earning the WELL Health-Safety Rating demonstrates our commitment to the well-being of everyone who walks through our doors. Our goal is to provide healthy workplaces where employees can collaborate and engage with each other and our clients with confidence,” said Cat Cotman, LPL senior vice president Corporate Real Estate. “I congratulate the LPL team that worked tirelessly to create thoughtful and intentional workplaces that support health, safety, and productivity, while also considering sustainability and good stewardship.”

To achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, LPL has implemented quality standards and features such as cleaning and sanitizing procedures, health service resources, and air and water quality management. LPL Financial facilities were awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating following the successful completion of a third-party documentation review by Green Business Certification Inc. to confirm LPL has met the feature-specific intents and requirements.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating consists of features from the WELL Building Standard, a global framework of holistic, evidence-based building and organizational strategies focused on improving people’s health and well-being. The rating, applicable to all space types, is informed by the latest research and best practices in facility operations and organizational management.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor (RIA) firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services are offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

LPL Financial and the International WELL Building Institute are separate entities. International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Portfolio, WELL Portfolio Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute PBC in the United States and other countries.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc



Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(813) 323-1250

Tracking # 516095