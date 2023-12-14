Finding the Perfect Holiday Rental: SelfCatering.co.uk Announce Launch of New Website

Lightwater, Surrey, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SelfCatering.co.uk, a comprehensive online resource offering a diverse selection of Holiday Cottages to rent all over the UK and Ireland, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website that has been optimised to help visitors find their perfect break.

With an improved layout, search options and more filtering available, SelfCatering.co.uk’s more user-friendly website aims to take the hassle out of holiday planning and make it easier for visitors to browse its extensive portfolio of holiday cottages that have been personally selected for their exceptional quality and to match every taste, budget, and adventure.

“Your perfect stay is out there, and we’re here to help you find it,” said a spokesperson for SelfCatering.co.uk. “Whether you’re dreaming of a rustic hideaway in the rolling hills, a chic coastal cottage with sunset views, or a tranquil retreat in the heart of the countryside, our mission is to match you with a space that feels like your own. A place where memories are made, where the days unfold with ease, and where the comforts of home meet the excitement of the new.”

The variety of holiday cottages at SelfCatering.co.uk ranges from luxury abodes, hot tub cottages, dog-friendly cottages, and large properties to quaint traditional homes, ensuring they suit every visitor and holiday type. Some of the website’s most popular holiday rentals include:

Llety Ceiro, Bow Street, Wales: A well-appointed holiday home with exclusive use, with ample, spacious and sociable rooms, this property provides the perfect place to celebrate with the whole family or a large group of friends on a group holiday to Wales like no other. Sitting between the villages of Llandre and Bow Street, near the seaside village of Borth, visitors will find the superb dwelling of Llety Ceiro.

The Orchard Country House, Rousdon, Devon: Nestling in gardens, complete with an impressive orchard, is this outstanding holiday home, The Orchard Country House in Rousdon, just outside Lyme Regis on the Devon/Dorset border. Perfect for large gatherings, The Orchard Country House is set within a former boutique hotel, so it is set up for groups of friends or families and has everything they could possibly need to make a holiday a success.

Milton Manor, Milton on Stour, Dorset: Nestled in the heart of the picturesque Dorset village of Milton on Stour, guests will find the impressive Milton Manor. Sat on six acres of private landscaped gardens, this 14-bedroom Georgian home caters to all. A former family home with a bed and breakfast, this grand venue has recently been reinjected with love and has been fully refurbished whilst retaining the stunning Georgian features. With floor-to-ceiling Georgian sash windows and doors throughout, the property is flooded with natural light. The grand entrance hall leads to the large drawing room with original floor-to-ceiling bay windows offering impressive views of the garden as well as a grand open fireplace perfect for pre-dinner drinks.

SelfCatering.co.uk invites those who want to begin their journey to the perfect self-catering escape to dive into its world of handpicked cottages by visiting its website where they can find their very own slice of holiday heaven today.

SelfCatering.co.uk is a website dedicated to helping visitors find their ideal holiday cottage in the UK. With a wide range of handpicked cottages that are designed to cater to every taste, budget, and adventure, SelfCatering.co.uk makes finding a holiday cottage as breezy and delightful as the getaway itself.

To learn more about SelfCatering.co.uk and the launch of its new website, please visit https://www.selfcatering.co.uk.

