OMHI Acknowledges Asian Institutional Investment Interest Following Recent Report on Caribbean Tech Sector's Growth, Mirroring Southeast Asia

Miami, Fla, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OM Holdings International, Inc. (OMHI), a leader in the retail and on-demand delivery sectors in emerging markets, today highlights a crucial financial analysis. Conducted by a renowned financial journalist in Singapore, this analysis draws parallels between the rapidly evolving tech sector in the Caribbean and the historically successful tech growth in Southeast Asia. Circulated among high-net-worth individuals and Asian family offices, the report underlines the Caribbean's potential as a burgeoning market for tech investment, similar to Southeast Asia's earlier growth phases. Following the review of this comparative analysis, substantial investment interest was noted from multiple institutional investors.

The significance of this comparison lies in its potential to guide investors towards understanding the emerging tech landscape in the Caribbean. Southeast Asia's tech boom, marked by rapid development and significant investor returns, serves as a compelling blueprint for what the Caribbean could replicate. For investors, this analysis presents the Caribbean not just as an emerging market, but as a region possibly on the cusp of a tech explosion similar to what was observed in Southeast Asia.

Emerging Ecosystems and Investment Climate

The report details how the Caribbean is fostering its tech ecosystems, similar to the early stages of Southeast Asia's tech boom. With key countries like Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Barbados leading the way, these ecosystems encompass startups, tech hubs, incubators, accelerators, and support systems that encourage innovation and entrepreneurship. This growth is being supported by increasing venture capital and angel investments, recognizing the region’s potential and aligning with the investment trends seen in Southeast Asia.

Government Initiatives and Education Efforts

The analysis also highlights the role of government initiatives and education programs in shaping the tech landscape. With Caribbean governments providing incentives and infrastructure to boost tech-related investments, paralleled by educational institutions introducing tech-focused programs, the region is laying the groundwork for a skilled tech workforce. This approach mirrors the strategies employed in Southeast Asia, which have significantly fueled its tech industries.

Sector Comparison and Future Outlook

The Caribbean tech sector, though still at an earlier stage of development compared to Southeast Asia's mature market, is witnessing similar diversification, focusing on fintech, tourism technology, agtech, and renewable energy. The report suggests that the Caribbean is well-positioned to follow in Southeast Asia's footsteps as a notable destination for tech investments.

Commenting on the report, Mark Vanterpool, CEO of OM Holdings International stated, "This analysis validates our strategic vision for OMHI in the Caribbean tech space. We're excited about the parallels with Southeast Asia's tech growth and confident in the Caribbean's potential to emerge as a major tech hub. Our recent dual listing initiative, combined with likely institutional investment, is poised to markedly accelerate our global expansion in the coming months, benefitting all our longstanding shareholders.”

About OM Holdings International, Inc.

OM Holdings International, Inc. (OTCQX: OMHI), founded in 1986 in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) by Mark Vanterpool, operates delivery services and grocery stores in the Caribbean, with a mobile application delivery platform that provides an expedient, contactless option for the transportation of people and essential goods. The company's storefront, OneMart, is the second-largest grocery store in the BVI. OMHI's delivery subsidiary, Rydeum, founded by Mark Hannah in 2019, has partnered with Jamaica’s largest taxicab union, JUTA. The company also provides lumber and other construction supplies to contractors throughout the Caribbean. For more information, please visit OM Holdings International.

