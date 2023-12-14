Holon Health Chooses CareCloud's talkEHR for its Robust Features

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced Holon Health, a healthcare provider specializing in the comprehensive care of individuals with substance use disorders (SUD) and related health complications, has selected CareCloud's talkEHR to elevate its patient care and streamline operations.



Founded in September of this year by industry veterans Dr. Traci Sweet and Jason Herzog, Holon Health aims to revolutionize SUD treatment by combining clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology. The organization is committed to improving health literacy, addressing care gaps, and ultimately enhancing outcomes while simultaneously reducing the total cost of care.

Holon Health has chosen CareCloud's talkEHR as its new healthcare IT platform, citing its comprehensive suite of features and alignment with their mission of providing accessible and efficient care. TalkEHR's robust technology goes beyond the basics of electronic health records, offering telehealth capabilities, ePrescribing, electronic claim submission, and even revenue cycle management services. This ensures Holon Health can not only meet their current needs but also streamline their operations and focus on delivering exceptional patient care.

Dr. Sweet, co-founder of Holon Health, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to incorporate CareCloud's talkEHR into our practice. The functionality and affordability of the system were key factors in our decision-making process. By leveraging this advanced technology, we aim to enhance the quality of care we provide and positively impact the lives of individuals facing substance use disorders."

CareCloud's talkEHR offers Holon Health a user-friendly platform that integrates seamlessly into their workflow, allowing for more efficient management of patient data, streamlined communication, and improved collaboration among healthcare professionals. The incorporation of telehealth services will also facilitate remote consultations, helping to ensure that individuals with SUD receive timely and accessible care.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

