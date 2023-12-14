Mkango Announces Resignation of Non-Executive Director

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the “Company” or “Mkango”) regrets to announce that Stephen Motteram has stepped down from his position as the Talaxis Nominated Director on the Mkango Board, following his resignation from Noble Resources Trading Ltd.



Derek Linfield, Chairman of Mkango stated: “On behalf of the Board and our shareholders, I would like to thank Stephen for his significant contributions to the development of the business during his time as a Director. I would also like to congratulate Stephen on his new role and wish him all the best for the future.”

