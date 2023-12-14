Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Size is projected to reach US$ 11.99 Billion by 2032: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market is projected to reach a US value of 11.99 Bn by late 2032 while expanding at an impressive CAGR of 23%.



Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices use GaN as their semiconductor material and stand out for their exceptional performance compared to alternatives like silicon. GaN's high electron mobility enables fast electron movement, allowing for higher frequencies in applications such as power electronics and RF devices. With a wider bandgap, GaN handles higher temperatures, making it resilient in challenging environments. GaN devices are smaller and more efficient, reducing power losses and increasing energy efficiency.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7137

The market’s expansion is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-performance electronic components in applications such as power electronics, consumer electronics, and communication systems. The unique advantages of Gallium Nitride, including high electron mobility, wide bandgap, and efficient high-frequency operation, position it as a superior material for power devices, enabling smaller, more efficient, and faster electronic systems.

Despite advancements, GaN technology is still evolving, and the industry faces challenges in achieving widespread standardization and maturity, affecting its scalability. Moreover, ensuring the long-term reliability of GaN devices, especially in mission-critical applications, remains a challenge, and continued improvements in reliability are essential for broader market acceptance.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2032) US$ 11.99 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 23% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 60 Tables No. of Figures 102 Figures

Key Takeaways:

The market is pre dominantly led by the United States, holding a 30% revenue share. Market growth in the region is propelled by rising investments in research and development from the defense and aerospace industry.

Anticipated as the swiftest-growing regional market during the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is poised to thrive with a CAGR of 19%. This growth is attributed to rapid technological advancements, driving heightened demand for efficient and high-performance RF components in the region.

The transistor segment contributes to over 35% of the global revenue. In recent years, there has been a growing adoption of GaN-based power transistors for base stations within the telecommunications sector.



The high demand for devices in 5G infrastructure, the rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), and the growing need for compact and efficient power electronics in consumer devices are the key factors driving the market growth- Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Cree Inc.

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

FUJITSU

GaN Systems

NexgenPowerSystems

NXP Semiconductor

Qorvo Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation



Market Competition

Prominent participants in this competitive market are prioritizing capacity improvements and expanding their global presence to capitalize on lucrative opportunities in developing economies.

In February 2021, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation introduced the EPC9157, combining the Renesas ISL81806 with the EPC2218 eGAN to achieve efficiency exceeding 90%. The Renesas ISL81806 leveraged the high performance of GaN to enable high-power solutions, reducing the Bill of Materials (BOM) cost and simplifying the design, resembling the ease of using silicon-based FETs.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7137

Winning strategies

Major players are strategically focusing on the development of GaN devices tailored to specific industry applications, such as 5G base stations, automotive power electronics, and aerospace applications, to address unique performance requirements.

Some leading companies are focusing on advancing and bringing GaN-on-Silicon technology to market, aiming to benefit from its potential cost savings and compatibility with existing silicon-based manufacturing processes.

Market leaders are teaming up with automotive manufacturers to integrate GaN technology into EV power electronics and charging systems, addressing the growing demand for advanced semiconductors in the electric vehicle industry and fostering innovation through collaboration between semiconductor manufacturers and automotive companies.

Country-wise Analysis:

How is the United States Propelling the Demand for gallium nitride semiconductor devices?

High Deployment in Aerospace to Widen Adoption

With a 30% sales share, the US leads the market. The region's market is expanding thanks to the defence and aerospace industries' growing R&D expenditures. Moreover, government investment for semiconductor companies is anticipated to propel the regional market.

For example, in June 2020, a bill to promote semiconductor producers with about USD 22.8 billion was submitted by US lawmakers. The purpose of the measure was to encourage the establishment of chip manufacturing within the United States.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Semiconductor Robot Market: The global semiconductor robot market is estimated to project a valuation of US$ 1.1 billion in 2023.

SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market: Demand of SiC & GaN power semiconductor devices is forecast to surpass the market value of US$ 6,954 million by 2032.

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: The global semiconductor etch equipment market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5% through 2028.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog