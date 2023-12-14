Boston Hemp Inc. Unveils Groundbreaking Exotic THCa Flower, Redefining Cannabis Experience

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Boston Hemp Inc., a pioneering force in the cannabis industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation — the Exotic THCa Flower. This groundbreaking product marks a significant leap forward in the evolution of cannabis consumption, offering enthusiasts in all 50 states a unique and unparalleled smoking experience delivered to their doorstep.

Derived from meticulously cultivated hemp plants, Boston Hemp Inc.'s Exotic THCa Flower boasts an extraordinary profile of Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid (THCa), a non-psychoactive precursor to THC that is fully activated once smoked or "decarbed" (decarboxylation). This distinction sets the product apart, providing consumers with the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids with traditional effects.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Exotic THCa Flower to the market, setting a new standard for cannabis connoisseurs seeking a refined and elevated experience," said Jeremy Gaultieri, spokesperson for Boston Hemp Inc. "Our commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability is evident in every aspect of this product, from cultivation to processing."



Key features of Boston Hemp Inc.'s THCa Exotic Flower include:



Exceptional Purity: Through advanced cultivation practices, the Exotic THCa Flower achieves exceptional levels of purity, ensuring a clean and unadulterated cannabis experience.



Terpene-rich Profile: The product's terpene-rich profile enhances the entourage effect, providing a holistic and synergistic interaction of cannabinoids for enhanced therapeutic benefits.



Sustainable Cultivation: Boston Hemp Inc. remains dedicated to environmentally conscious practices, employing sustainable cultivation methods to minimize the ecological footprint of the Exotic THCa Flower.



Strict Quality Control: Rigorous quality control measures are implemented throughout the production process, guaranteeing consistency and meeting the highest industry standards.



Consumers can expect a sensory journey with every puff, as the Exotic THCa Flower offers a robust flavor profile and aromatic bouquet that distinguishes it from traditional cannabis products.



Boston Hemp Inc. invites enthusiasts, retailers and industry professionals to explore the transformative potential of the THCa Exotic Flower.

This product marks a pivotal moment in the cannabis industry, aligning with the company's mission to redefine the possibilities of hemp-derived products while shipping nationwide for consumers in all states to experience.

They also offer THCa greenhouse flower, as well as THCa extracts such as diamonds, crumble, badder and hash.



For media inquiries, product samples or further information, please contact:



Kevin Coyle

Head of Sales and Operations

Kevin@bostonhempire.com

781-924-1011



About Boston Hemp Inc.:

Boston Hemp Inc. is a leading innovator in the hemp and cannabis industry, dedicated to producing high-quality, sustainable products that elevate the consumer experience. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on innovation, Boston Hemp Inc. continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the ever-evolving world of cannabinoids.

