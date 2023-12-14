Japan Calcium Silicate Market Report 2023-2029

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Calcium Silicate Market: Market Forecast By Application and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Japan calcium silicate Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2023-2029F

The market is rising effortlessly owing to government initiatives such as Japan 2030 agenda for sustainable development for resilient infrastructure, and sustainable industrialization coupled with enhancement of the residential, hospitality, and infrastructure sectors including Prologis Park Tsukuba 3 2023, Shibaura 1-Chome Mixed-Use Complex 2030 and others which would drive the market for calcium silicate in the coming year as it is widely used in cement and insulation industry.

The growth in the construction sector on account of development plans such as sustainable development 2030 would drive the market for calcium silicate as it is widely used in cement, insulation, paint and coating industry, and others in the upcoming years. The calcium Silicate Market in Japan is likely to rise more in the future.



Japan Calcium Silicate Market

Japan calcium silicate market witnessed steady growth in recent years owing to large-scale infrastructure projects developed and the construction sector estimated an investment of $120 billion in non-housing projects and $160 billion in housing projects in 2019.

In 2020, the calcium silicate market was negatively impacted by the COVID1-9 pandemic as a result of the complete lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus which disrupted the supply chain, and manufacturing processes and put a halt to all the developmental activities across all the sectors. However, the market has returned to its pre-covid growth trajectory owing to the resumption of all construction and developmental activities.

Key Highlights of the Report

Japan Calcium Silicate Market Outlook

Historical Data and Forecast of Japan Calcium Silicate Revenues for the Period 2019 - 2029F

Japan Calcium Silicate Market Trend Evolution

Japan Calcium Silicate Market Drivers and Restraints

Japan Calcium Silicate Porter's Five Forces

Japan Calcium Silicate Industry Life Cycle

Historical Data and Forecast of Japan Calcium Silicate Market Revenues By Application for the Period 2019 - 2029F

Key Performance Indicators

Japan Calcium Silicate Export Trade Statistics

Market Opportunity Assessment

Japan Calcium Silicate Market Company Ranking

Japan Calcium Silicate Competitive Benchmarking By Technical and Operational Parameters

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiles

Nichias Corporation

A&A Material Co., Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Polymer co., ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Japan Insulation Co. Ltd.

Promat

Silica Japan Inc.

Oriental Silicas Corporation.

Aica Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Kanto Chemical Co.,Inc.

Tomita Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

By Application

Insulation

Paints and Coating

Fire Protection

Cement

Ceramics

Others (Food, Pharmaceutical)

