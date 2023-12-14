ZTX Enters Partnership to Launch in Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZTX, the popular Web3 virtual world and creator platform, has announced it will enter a partnership with Metaverse Collection, a Japanese firm specializing in go-to-market strategy, marketing, and execution for the Japanese market.

Metaverse Collection boasts a marketing team with a proven track record of providing assistance regarding the Japanese market for protocols and applications such as Tezos and Big Time. However, members of Metaverse Collection have been longtime members of the ZTX community and are also familiar with its legacy Web2 platform due to its popularity in Japan, which has led to confidence in the potential for ZTX to better penetrate the Japanese market compared to other Web3 projects.

Lee Nomura, Project Manager at Metaverse Collection, expressed high anticipation for ZTX in Japan by commenting, “ZTX has many unfair advantages compared to a regular Web3 gaming or metaverse project when entering Japan. Its Web2 platform already has millions of users in Japan and is backed by Softbank. In December, they will co-launch a virtual singer/idol audition with Fuji TV as well, and these many ingredients make strong foundations that ZTX can build from. As experienced marketers in Japan we want to help create fires with the sparks that ZTX already possesses.”

Alexx, Chief Futurist at ZTX provided further insight by saying: ”We are blessed to be working with fantastic Japanese investors like MZ Web3 Fund, among others, with whom we strategize together on how to get more ZTX tokens into the hands of Japanese retail. Now, with a capable partner like Metaverse Collection we will strive to expand that strategy by developing community building initiatives online and offline. The presence of a local partner that can help manage Japan-specific campaigns will be critical as we look to create many touchpoints with the growing Japanese ZTX community, which has been asking for more ZTX campaigns in Japan for a while.”

The ZTX team will be releasing its highly anticipated beta launch next week, with further details accessible through its social media accounts on X and Discord.





