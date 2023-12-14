Quadrivalent Virus-Like Particle (VLP) Vaccine Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2022 and 2023-2032

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quadrivalent VLP vaccine Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about quadrivalent VLP vaccine for seasonal influenza in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the quadrivalent VLP vaccine for seasonal influenza in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the quadrivalent VLP vaccine for seasonal influenza.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the quadrivalent VLP vaccine market forecast analysis for seasonal influenza in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in seasonal influenza.



Drug Summary



Medicago is developing a quadrivalent adjuvanted virus-like particle (VLP) influenza vaccine candidate; plant-based QVLP offers an attractive alternative manufacturing method for producing effective and HA-strain-matching seasonal influenza vaccines. The QVLP vaccine is produced in Nicotiana benthamiana using the agrobacterium infiltration-based transient expression platform.



A plant-based vaccine candidate is developed from VLPs and mimics the native structure of viruses, allowing them to be recognized as such by the immune system. VLPs are purified to obtain the final material needed for vaccine manufacturing. Safety and sterility tests are performed to meet regulatory standards. An adjuvant designed to enhance the immune response may be combined with the vaccine candidate. The role of the vaccine is to help the immune system learn to recognize the targeted viruses so the body can better fight them.



Quadrivalent VLP vaccine Analytical Perspective

In-depth Quadrivalent VLP vaccine Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of quadrivalent VLP vaccine for seasonal influenza in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



Quadrivalent VLP vaccine Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of quadrivalent VLP vaccine for seasonal influenza covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for seasonal influenza is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence quadrivalent VLP vaccine dominance.

Other emerging products for seasonal influenza are expected to give tough market competition to quadrivalent VLP vaccine and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of quadrivalent VLP vaccine in seasonal influenza.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of quadrivalent VLP vaccine from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the quadrivalent VLP vaccine in seasonal influenza.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of quadrivalent VLP vaccine?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to quadrivalent VLP vaccine in seasonal influenza and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the quadrivalent VLP vaccine development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to quadrivalent VLP vaccine for seasonal influenza?

What is the forecasted market scenario of quadrivalent VLP vaccine for seasonal influenza?

What are the forecasted sales of quadrivalent VLP vaccine in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to quadrivalent VLP vaccine for seasonal influenza?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of seasonal influenza?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Quadrivalent VLP vaccine Overview in seasonal influenza

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Quadrivalent VLP vaccine Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Quadrivalent VLP vaccine in seasonal influenza

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Quadrivalent VLP vaccine in the 7MM for seasonal influenza

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Quadrivalent VLP vaccine in the United States for seasonal influenza

5.3.2. Market Size of Quadrivalent VLP vaccine in Germany for seasonal influenza

5.3.3. Market Size of Quadrivalent VLP vaccine in France for seasonal influenza

5.3.4. Market Size of Quadrivalent VLP vaccine in Italy for seasonal influenza

5.3.5. Market Size of Quadrivalent VLP vaccine in Spain for seasonal influenza

5.3.6. Market Size of Quadrivalent VLP vaccine in the United Kingdom for seasonal influenza

5.3.7. Market Size of Quadrivalent VLP vaccine in Japan for seasonal influenza



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



