New to The Street announces "Money Makers," its Newest Business Televised Segment with TV Host Colin Jordan; First Airing Features Three (3) Corporate Interviews

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works' New to The Street announces its newest televised business segment, "Money Makers." The show features entrepreneurs whose businesses are making disruptive changes in their designated industries. The first airing of the "Money Makers" segment will be on New to The Street's broadcastings on the FOX Business Network and Bloomberg TV as sponsored programs. Show times begin on Bloomberg TV on December 16, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET and on January 4, 2024, at 9:30 PM PT. The FOX Business Network time of airings are on December 18, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT and on December 25, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's – "Money Makers" TV Host Colin Jordan interviews business owners, where viewers get a comprehensive understanding of each guest's business ongoings. Colin Jordan is a business consultant and marketing specialist with over ten years of experience helping companies scale. Born and raised in Silicon Valley, Colin has had a lifelong passion for the intersection of business and technology. Colin owns and operates his marketing firm, Kadre Digital Marketing , and holds advisory roles for several companies across the United States.

Colin states, "I am thrilled to be a part of the team starting the new Money Makers segment on New to the Street. We will be talking to various founders and executives who are truly disrupting their respective industries with innovative products and services. These companies will be the ones investors, partners, customers, and competitors will all want to pay attention to. I look forward to kicking things off with Los Magos, REA, and Drinique this week!"

New to The Street's "Money Makers" segment features the following three (3) Corporate guests:

1). Real Estate Accounting Software – RealEstateAccounting.co's (REA) interview with Mark Kappelman, Co-Founder .

2). Unbreakable Drinkware – Drinique's interview with Andrew Elliott, President.

3). Beverage - Los Magos Spirits International, Inc.'s ("LMSI") interview with Ryan Stock, CEO.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , "Money Makers" TV Host Colin Jordan sits down with Mark Kappelman, Co-Founder of RealEstateAccounting.co (REA ). With years of experience in accounting and real-estate funding, Mark discusses the uniqueness of REA's software and how it is helping many clients with managing real-estate holdings. End-users can accomplish multiple tasks usually associated with running a real estate and property management business. REA has a cost-effective and efficient solution for small-to-large organizations, from paying bills to making in-depth accounting entries. Mark and his partner built this Company from the ground up and understand the complexities of running a real-estate venture. The software can assist many clients with administrative and operational needs while reducing human resource costs. After taping the show, Mark Kappelman, co-founder of REA, stated, "As the REA business grows, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to reach a broader audience. Partnering with Money Makers on New to the Street provides an excellent opportunity to tell the REA story across multiple broadcast, digital, and outdoor channels. We are very excited to continue our work with Colin and the team. Anyone interested in learning more about the Company can visit www.realestateaccounting.co and scan the QR code on the screen during the show. The interview will air on Bloomberg TV on December 16, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network on December 18, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

"Money Makers" TV Host Colin Jordan interviews Andrew Elliott from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , the President of Drinique , an unbreakable drinkware manufacturer for the hospitality industry. Andrew and his mother started the Company in 2007, and they noticed a need for high-quality, sustainable drinkware for restaurants, bars, other hospitality businesses, and residential uses. After two years of research and development, Drinique pioneered the use of Tritian™ Copolyester, making its first drinkware product line. Unbreakable, BPA-Free, and ergonomically appealing, Drinique's drinkware products come with a lifetime guarantee and are in use at some of the most exclusive restaurants, nightclubs, resorts, and hotels worldwide. Upon completing the video interview, Andrew Elliot states, "Appearing on Money Makers with Colin Jordan was an incredible experience personally and professionally. We are extremely excited about partnering with him and his team to bring the Drinique brand to a new audience in a multitude of new ways. I highly recommend it to any company that is looking for exposure on a global scale to participate." Now, after 16 years in operations, Drinique is gaining market recognition with worldwide demand growing for its drinkware products. Viewers can visit www.drinique.com to learn more and purchase Drinique products . The QR Code is on-screen during the show to download more information. The interview will air on Bloomberg TV on December 16, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network on December 18, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

Ryan Stock, CEO of Los Magos Spirits International, Inc., talks with "Money Makers" TV Host Colin Jordan. From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , Ryan gives historical information about the alcoholic beverage sotol, its cultural roots, and how LMSI became founded. Sotol is a distilled spirit from a plant, Dasylirion, commonly found in the Chihuahuan desert in Mexico. The beverage is sometimes confused with tequila and mezcal, made from agave plants. Los Magos' sotol is flavorful and smooth tasting, accomplished through the LMSI triple-distilled process. Ryan sees international demand growth, taking the well-known Chihuahuan drink mainstream into new global markets. The Company always seeks sustainability in its agricultural and production processes. "I was very grateful for the opportunity to appear on Nasdaq's 'New to the Street' in New York City's Times Square to talk about the Los Magos sotol revolution," Los Magos CEO Ryan Stock said. "Our team has worked passionately to bring this exciting new spirit to the world, destined to rival tequila, mezcal, and others in taste and versatility." Viewers interested in learning more about Los Magos Spirits International, Inc. and where to purchase Los Magos Sotol can visit https://losmagossotol.com/ . A QR code is available during the show to download more information. The interview will air on the FOX Business Network on December 25, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT and Bloomberg TV on January 4, 2024, at 9:30 PM PT.

About RealEstateAccounting.co (REA):

RealEstateAccounting.co is a real-estate software company that provides automation technology to the real-estate industry. REA was built from the ground up with the real estate investor and property manager in mind to take care of the financial administration of running a successful real estate business. REA becomes a client's in-house accounting team at a fraction of the cost and response time compared to most other DIY solutions. What differentiates REA from other accounting & bookkeeping firms is that they specialize in real estate and property management. REA only works with real estate companies, providing knowledge, experience, and skills that leverage and help its clients manage and ultimately scale their businesses. REA to build a company committed to helping our clients take their businesses to places they never thought were possible - https://www.realestateaccounting.co/about/ .

About Los Magos Spirits International Inc . ("LMSI"):

Los Magos Spirits International Inc. ("LMSI") is leading the international expansion of Los Magos sotol, a storied spirit from Chihuahua, Mexico, with a rich history dating back at least to the origins of tequila and mezcal. Los Magos' triple distilled process provides a very smooth, rounded, and fulsome feel with floral notes, light citrus, and hints of its desert terroir with faint wisps of smoke from the earthen ovens in which the sotol pinas are baked. The Company seeks sustainable agricultural practices and educational resources to understand eco-friendly farming and industrial practices better. LMSI's management team strictly adheres to governmental environmental impact assessments and licensing standards while adopting production practices that are always environmentally, economically, and culturally. Because the sotol plant is wild-grown and 100% organic and never uses fertilizer or other enhancements, the Los Magos Sotol is a fantastically tasting beverage – https://losmagossotol.com

About Drinique :

Drinique is a woman-owned, family-run business with drinkware products that are "Made in the USA." For 16 years in business, Drinique is known worldwide and has had the pleasure of collaborating with legendary luxury brands such as Fontainebleau, Wynn, SLS, Drais, and Hakkasan; to develop many of the unique drinkware designs available today. Drinique ships products to many of the world's best and biggest hotels, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs, cruise lines, and corporate campuses globally. With great success in the hospitality space came a growing demand from the retail consumer market for commercial quality, unbreakable, BPA-Free drinkware that is beautiful and sustainable - https://drinique.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg TV and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

