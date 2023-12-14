PULMOZYME (Dornase Alfa) Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2022 and 2023-2032: Focus on 7MM - United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Japan

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PULMOZYME Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about PULMOZYME for Cystic Fibrosis in the six major markets. A detailed picture of the PULMOZYME for cystic fibrosis in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the PULMOZYME for cystic fibrosis.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the PULMOZYME market forecast analysis for cystic fibrosis in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in cystic fibrosis.



Drug Summary



PULMOZYME (dornase alfa) is a recombinant human deoxyribonuclease I (rhDNase) an enzyme which selectively cleaves DNA. The protein is produced by genetically engineered Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells containing DNA encoding for the native human protein, deoxyribonuclease I (DNase). The product is purified by column chromatography and tangential flow filtration. The purified glycoprotein contains 260 amino acids with an approximate molecular weight of 37,000 daltons. The primary amino acid sequence is identical to that of the native human enzyme.



PULMOZYME Analytical Perspective

In-depth PULMOZYME Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of PULMOZYME for cystic fibrosis in the six major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



PULMOZYME Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of PULMOZYME for cystic fibrosis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for cystic fibrosis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence PULMOZYME dominance.

Other emerging products for cystic fibrosis are expected to give tough market competition to PULMOZYME and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of PULMOZYME in cystic fibrosis.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of PULMOZYME from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the PULMOZYME in cystic fibrosis.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of PULMOZYME?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to PULMOZYME in cystic fibrosis and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the PULMOZYME development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to PULMOZYME for cystic fibrosis?

What is the forecasted market scenario of PULMOZYME for cystic fibrosis?

What are the forecasted sales of PULMOZYME in the six major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to PULMOZYME for cystic fibrosis?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of cystic fibrosis?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. PULMOZYME Overview in Cystic Fibrosis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. PULMOZYME Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of PULMOZYME in Cystic Fibrosis

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of PULMOZYME in the 7MM for Cystic Fibrosis

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of PULMOZYME in the United States for Cystic Fibrosis

5.3.2. Market Size of PULMOZYME in Germany for Cystic Fibrosis

5.3.3. Market Size of PULMOZYME in France for Cystic Fibrosis

5.3.4. Market Size of PULMOZYME in Italy for Cystic Fibrosis

5.3.5. Market Size of PULMOZYME in Spain for Cystic Fibrosis

5.3.6. Market Size of PULMOZYME in the United Kingdom for Cystic Fibrosis

5.3.7. Market Size of PULMOZYME in Japan for Cystic Fibrosis



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



