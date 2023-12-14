United States LOTEMAX SM (Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel) Drug Insights and Market Forecasts Report, 2019-2022 and 2023-2032

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LOTEMAX SM Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about LOTEMAX SM for acute ocular pain (AOP) in the United States. A detailed picture of the LOTEMAX SM for acute ocular pain in the United States for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the LOTEMAX SM for acute ocular pain.



LOTEMAX SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel) 0.38% is a corticosteroid indicated for treating postoperative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery, a new formulation of LOTEMAX. Compared to LOTEMAX Gel 0.5%, LOTEMAX SM delivers a submicron particle size for faster drug dissolution in tears. LOTEMAX SM provides two times greater penetration to the aqueous humor than LOTEMAX Gel. With its approval, physicians could prescribe patients the most advanced loteprednol etabonate formulation for treating postoperative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.



The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the LOTEMAX SM market forecast analysis for acute ocular pain in the US, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in acute ocular pain.



LOTEMAX SM Analytical Perspective

In-depth LOTEMAX SM Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of LOTEMAX SM for acute ocular pain in the United States. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



LOTEMAX SM Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of LOTEMAX SM for acute ocular pain covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for acute ocular pain is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence LOTEMAX SM dominance.

Other emerging products for acute ocular pain are expected to give tough market competition to LOTEMAX SM and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of LOTEMAX SM in acute ocular pain.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of LOTEMAX SM from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the LOTEMAX SM in acute ocular pain.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of LOTEMAX SM?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to LOTEMAX SM in acute ocular pain and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the LOTEMAX SM development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to LOTEMAX SM for acute ocular pain?

What is the forecasted market scenario of LOTEMAX SM for acute ocular pain?

What are the forecasted sales of LOTEMAX SM in the United States?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to LOTEMAX SM for acute ocular pain?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of acute ocular pain?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. LOTEMAX SM Overview in Acute ocular pain

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestone

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. LOTEMAX SM Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of LOTEMAX SM in Acute ocular pain

5.2. The United States Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of LOTEMAX SM in the United States for Acute ocular pain



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ffjkj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.