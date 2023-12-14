Philux Global Group’s Subsidiary Assists Cavico Vietnam Co. with Restructuring, M&A and Listing Plan for Going Public in the U.S. Stock Markets

New York, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. (n/k/a Philux Global Group Inc., https://www.philuxglobal.com, PHIL), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Philux Capital Advisors, Inc. (https://www.philuxcapital.com) has signed a Consulting Service Agreement with Cavico Vietnam Company Ltd. (https://cavicovietnam.vn) to provide consulting services and assist Cavico with its restructuring, M&A and listing plan for going public in the U.S. Stock Markets, particularly the Nasdaq Stock Market (https://www.nasdaq.com/).



According to the Agreement, Philux Capital Advisors will provide consulting services and assist the Cavico Vietnam Co. with respect to the following:

Realign, restructure, reorganize and recapitalize Cavico Vietnam Co. in relation to Cavico Corp, a corporation organized under the laws of Delaware, USA, which was previously listed on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market.

Prepare and take Cavico Vietnam Co. and/or its affiliate(s) public in the United States, particularly on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Arrange equity and debt financing for the Cavico Vietnam Co. and/or its affiliate(s), including but not limited to private placements, public offerings, project financing, trade finance, etc. as needed.

Arrange and provide services in relation to corporate governance, investor relations, public relations, human resources, business development, etc. as needed.

Provide ongoing advisory and consulting services with respect to mergers, acquisitions and divestitures.



Henry Fahman, Chairman and CEO of Philux Global Group, Inc., stated: “As we were instrumental in assisting Cavico Corp. to align with Cavico Vietnam Co. and become the first-ever Nasdaq-listed company with concentrated business activities in Vietnam, we are delighted to continue working again with Cavico Vietnam Co. and its highly talented and professional management team and look forward to making meaningful contributions to Cavico’s growth and expansion.”

Mr. Tran Manh Hung, Chief Executive Officer of Cavico Vietnam Co., stated: “ We are pleased to engage Philux Capital Advisors to assist us in our restructuring plan and believe that this will achieve good results.”

About Cavico Vietnam Company Limited

https://cavicovietnam.vn

Cavico Vietnam was established on February 29, 2000. Main areas of activity include:

Construction and installation of transport infrastructure, hydroelectric, irrigation and other infrastructure projects

Trade – Import-Export

Investment

Mining and processing of minerals

From its establishment to 2010, Cavico Vietnam had participated in the construction of many key national projects. From 2011 to 2021, Cavico focused on the field of research, survey, exploration and mine development. From 2022, Cavico has focused on mine development, mining, processing and production of minerals such as nickel, iron, gold, silver, chromium, cobalt and other minerals.

About Philux Global Group, Inc. and Philux Capital Advisors, Inc.

PHI Group (n/k/a Philux Global Group Inc., https://www.philuxglobal.com, PHIL) primarily focuses on PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds organized as “Reserved Alternative Investment Fund” (“RAIF”) (htpps://www.philuxfunds.com) , and developing the Asia Diamond Exchange (“ADE”) in conjunction with the proposed International Financial Center in Vietnam. The Company also engages in mergers and acquisitions and invests in attractive businesses that have large, growing market potential and select special situations that may substantially enhance long-term shareholder value.

Philux Capital Advisors, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Philux Global Group, Inc. The Company provides Mergers and Acquisitions advisory services, corporate finance, project financing, and corporate turnaround and restructuring. Website: https://www.philuxcapital.com).

