Black Alkaline Water Market projected to reach USD 2.87 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.53% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Black Alkaline Water Market ” , By Alkalinity Level (Mild Alkaline (pH 8-9), Moderate Alkaline (pH 9-10), High Alkaline (pH above 10)), Use Case (Detoxification, Hydration, Anti-Aging, Others), Sales Channel (Supermarket / Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Health & Wellness Stores, Online Sales, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Black Alkaline Water Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.18 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 2.87 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 13.53% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Alkalinity Level, Use Case, Sales Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW AV Organics (Evocus) Culligan Sample of Companies Covered Essentia Water, LLC FLC Inc. TRACE Wellness

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Black Alkaline Water Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The black alkaline water market refers to the industry dedicated to the production, distribution, and consumption of alkaline water infused with naturally occurring minerals and trace elements, resulting in a distinctive black color. Alkaline water is recognized for its potential health benefits, including neutralizing acidity and providing antioxidants. The black variant, often sourced from fulvic and humic minerals, adds a unique aesthetic appeal to the market. As consumers increasingly prioritize wellness and seek innovative beverage options, the Black Alkaline Water Market has witnessed growing demand. Companies in this market strive to differentiate their products through quality sourcing, sustainable practices, and appealing packaging, positioning themselves within the broader functional beverage sector. As the market continues to evolve, factors such as consumer education, taste preferences, and sustainability practices will likely play pivotal roles in shaping its trajectory.

Major Vendors in the Global Black Alkaline Water Market:

AV Organics (Evocus)

blk.

Culligan

Essentia Water, LLC

FLC Inc.

TRACE Wellness

Increasing demand for healthy and nutritious beverages

The escalating demand for healthy and nutritious beverages serves as a key driver for the black alkaline water market. As consumers become increasingly health-conscious, there is a growing awareness of the potential benefits associated with alkaline water consumption, including its role in maintaining a balanced pH level in the body and providing essential minerals. The unique proposition of black alkaline water, often enriched with fulvic and humic minerals, not only aligns with the broader trend of functional beverages but also caters to the evolving preferences of wellness-oriented consumers. The distinct black coloration adds an element of novelty, attracting those seeking innovative and visually appealing hydration options. This surge in demand is compelling market players to enhance product quality, engage in transparent sourcing practices, and adopt sustainable production methods, positioning black alkaline water as a prominent player in the thriving market for health-focused beverages.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising awareness of the health benefits of black alkaline water

Growing popularity of alkaline water ionizers

Increasing use of black alkaline water in beauty and skincare products

Growing popularity of black alkaline water as a sports drink

Opportunities:

Developing new and innovative products

Expanding into new markets

Partnering with other businesses in the health and wellness industry

The growing popularity of home carbonation systems

The growing popularity of home carbonation systems represents a notable trend for the black alkaline water market. As consumers increasingly seek customizable and convenient beverage options, home carbonation systems have gained widespread acceptance. This trend provides a unique opportunity for the black alkaline water market to tap into the DIY beverage movement. By offering black alkaline water concentrates or cartridges compatible with these systems, companies can cater to consumers looking to personalize their hydration experience at home. This not only aligns with the broader trend of at-home beverage customization but also positions black alkaline water as a versatile and innovative choice for those who value both health benefits and the ability to craft their own unique drinks. As home carbonation systems become more commonplace, the Black Alkaline Water Market can leverage this trend to expand its reach and meet the evolving preferences of a growing segment of health-conscious consumers.

The market for Black Alkaline Water Market is dominated by North America.

North America has dominated the black alkaline water market for several reasons. The region's robust market presence can be attributed to a combination of heightened consumer awareness of health and wellness trends, a strong inclination toward functional beverages, and a well-established infrastructure for the production and distribution of specialized water products. With a population increasingly conscious of the potential health benefits associated with alkaline water consumption, including its role in balancing pH levels and providing essential minerals, there has been a surge in demand for unique variations such as black alkaline water. Moreover, the presence of innovative and agile beverage companies, coupled with a consumer base that embraces novel and premium offerings, has allowed North America to emerge as a key player in driving the growth of the Black Alkaline Water Market. Additionally, effective marketing strategies, coupled with the region's penchant for adopting health and wellness trends early, have contributed to the market's dominance in North America.

Mild Alkaline (pH 8-9) Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on the alkalinity level segment is categorized into Mild Alkaline (pH 8-9), Moderate Alkaline (pH 9-10), and Moderate Alkaline (pH above 10). Mild Alkaline water with a pH range of 8-9 holds a major share in the Black Alkaline Water Market due to its balanced alkalinity, making it a popular choice among health-conscious consumers. A pH level of 8-9 is considered mildly alkaline, offering the potential benefits associated with alkaline water consumption, such as neutralizing acidity in the body and providing essential minerals. This specific pH range strikes a balance, appealing to consumers seeking a slightly elevated alkalinity without being too extreme. Mild Alkaline water is often favoured for its approachability, catering to a broader demographic of individuals who are interested in integrating alkaline water into their daily hydration routine without the perceived intensity of higher pH levels. This segment's dominance reflects a consumer preference for a harmonious blend of health-conscious choices and the distinctive attributes of black alkaline water, contributing significantly to its market share..

