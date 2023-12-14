Breast Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Novartis, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Biocon, Merck and MacroGenics

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The breast cancer drugs market size is set to to grow from $36.42 billion in 2023 to $39.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to various factors. These include the rising incidence of breast cancer, notable advancements in research and development, enhanced screening and early detection methods, and the evolution of treatment guidelines. Additionally, the growth has been driven by ongoing developments in healthcare infrastructure.



The breast cancer drug market is being driven by the increasing incidence of breast cancer. Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer type affecting women, with an annual occurrence of about 2.1 million cases. In 2021, there were approximately 284,200 new breast cancer cases in the United States, leading to 44,130 deaths, as reported by the American Cancer Society. Factors contributing to breast cancer include heredity, age, and lifestyle, and it is more frequently diagnosed in developed countries. The growing number of breast cancer diagnoses fuels the demand for breast cancer drugs, consequently boosting market growth.



These drugs can be categorized into various types, including HER2 inhibitors, mitotic inhibitors, anti-metabolites, aromatase inhibitors, and hormonal receptors. Mitotic inhibitors, for instance, are designed to impede cell division, disrupting microtubules responsible for pulling apart chromosomes during cell division. Breast cancer drugs serve a range of applications, such as treating metastatic breast cancer and addressing different subtypes like triple-negative breast cancer. They are used across multiple healthcare sectors, including hospitals and clinics. The distribution of these drugs is facilitated through various channels, including ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies, and online platforms.



The breast cancer drug market is expected to experience growth due to the rising adoption of targeted therapies. Targeted therapies are a category of treatments designed to specifically target molecules or pathways involved in disease progression, notably in cancer. These therapies offer more effective and personalized treatment options, resulting in reduced side effects and improved survival rates. Furthermore, they encourage research and development, increase patient awareness, and obtain regulatory approvals, all of which contribute to market expansion. For example, Amgen Inc. reported strong sales growth in their targeted cancer drugs, including BLINCYTO (up by 25%), Vectibix (up by 8%), and KYPROLIS (up by 4%) in their 2021 annual report.



The breast cancer drug market faces constraints stemming from adverse side effects associated with these drugs. Breast cancer treatments can lead to both short-term and long-term side effects, such as headaches, dental issues, osteoporosis, heart problems, cataracts, blood clots, infertility, and others. Patients often rely on alternative or complementary treatments to manage these side effects, leading to increased overall treatment costs. Additionally, the persistent nature of some side effects may deter patients from using breast cancer drugs, impacting the market's growth prospects.



In the breast cancer drugs market, manufacturers are increasingly forging collaborative partnerships to drive business expansion. AstraZeneca, for instance, recently entered into a $6.9 billion partnership aimed at jointly developing the breast cancer drug trastuzumab deruxtecan. Under this agreement, both companies will share global development and commercialization costs for the drug. In a similar vein, Novartis joined forces with IBM Watson Health to create a solution that determines optimal drug combinations and sequences for improved patient outcomes.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Metastatic Breast Cancer; Triple Negative Breast Cancer; Others (Ductal Carcinoma Insitu, Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, Inflammatory Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer During Pregnancy, Others)

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores; Other Distribution Channels

By End User: Ambulatory; Hospitals; Clinics; Other End-Users

Sub-Segments

By Drug Type: HER2 Inhibitors; Mitotic Inhibitors; Anti-Metabolites; Aromatase Inhibitors; Hormonal Receptor

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Five years historic and ten years forecast. Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Data segmentations: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca PLC

Eli Lilly and Company Inc.

Biocon Limited

Merck & Co. Inc.

Genzyme Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

MacroGenics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Apthera.

Oncothyreo

BiPar Sciences

Puma Biotechnology

Sanofi

Genentech

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Accord Healthcare

Alkem Laboratories

Natco Pharma

Fresenius Kabi

Lupin

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fjnhu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.