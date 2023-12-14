US Food Allergen Testing Market Outlook to 2028 - New York Commands Attention in the Eastern Region with Innovative Allergens Detection Technology

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Food Allergen Testing Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the increasing prevalence of food allergies and the rising awareness among consumers, food manufacturers and suppliers are under greater pressure to ensure accurate labeling and prevent cross-contamination. The US Food Allergen testing market is characterized by a diverse range of testing kits, equipment, and services, driven by stringent regulatory requirements and consumer demand for allergen-free products.



The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~7% during forecast years 2022-2028. The growth of the market is high due to various factors like increase in number of cases in US and awareness for different allergies. Sesame allergy is considered as an emerging concern which can cause severe infections in US.



The domestic and international players, which cater US food allergen testing market are Eurofins Scientific, Microbac Laboratories Inc (U.S.), Gold Standard Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Romer Labs, NEOGEN Corporation, HollisterStier Allergy, Minaris Medical America, Inc., are the top players offering transformer services.



Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Technology Type: The US food allergen testing market is segmented by type into Biosensors-based, Immunoassay-based/ELISA, PCR, and Other Technologies

The PCR technology is the dominant segment in the technology type in US food allergen testing market in 2022

Several factors are contributing to the dominance of PCR technology like the growing demand for reliable and efficient food testing methods, increasing awareness of food allergies among consumers, and the implementation of stringent food safety regulations by the government

Despite the availability of other testing methods, such as ELISA and lateral flow assays, PCR technology is becoming increasingly popular due to its high sensitivity and capability to detect allergenic proteins even at low concentrations

By End user applications: The US Food allergen testing market is segmented into sub divisions of children (0-3, 4-5, 6-10 and 11-17 years) and adults (18-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60 and Above 60 years). The dominant segment of end user application in food allergen testing market in year 2022, of United States is Children (with age 0-3 years)

Children between the ages of 0-3 years have the largest population share in the United States food allergen testing industry

This age group is particularly vulnerable to food allergies as their immune systems are still developing, making them more prone to sensitivities and allergies. Additionally, during this critical period of growth, parents and caregivers are highly vigilant about what they feed their children, making allergen testing crucial to ensure their safety. The introduction of new foods into a child's diet often occurs during these early years, heightening the need for accurate allergen labeling and testing to prevent potential allergic reactions and promote food safety in this vulnerable demographic

By Geography: The US food allergen testing market is segmented in to north, south, east and west region of United States

The Eastern Region dominate food allergen testing market in 2022



Eastern Region of US specially New York dominated the U.S. (state-by-state analysis) food allergens testing market owing to the higher level of investments by U.S. manufacturers, and increasing prevalence of food allergies in U.S. Northern region. This is also due to the growing adoption of advanced technology and the launch of new products in this state. Additionally, the increasing number of cases of chronic allergies and the rising geriatric population is expected to enhance the market's growth rate in the country.



Competitive Landscape:



There are about ~500 US food allergen testing service provider companies in US with majority of them offering their services in the country. Players like Eurofins Scientific, and Microbac Laboratories Inc. (U.S.). are competing on innovations and engineering.



Gold Standard Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are Romer Labs, are competing on domination on bigger market size. NEOGEN Corporation, HollisterStier Allergy are Minaris Medical America, Inc. are expanding their international value and emerging as new competitors in the food allergen testing market. These players, which are majorly providing their services in food allergen testing market, are the top tier players that are giving tough competition in the market.

Future Outlook:



The growing awareness of food allergies among the public has driven the food allergen testing market, as consumers become more aware of their sensitivities to certain foods. Furthermore, regulatory authorities are imposing strict compliance measures, further driving the market. Food testing agencies are investing in developing new technologies and methods to enhance the accuracy and precision of food testing.



The prevalence of food allergies is increasing, and the most dangerous consequence of food allergies, anaphylaxis, is becoming more common. This is making the food allergen testing more prevelant.in the number of emergency department visits for food-induced anaphylaxis has more than tripled in the past decade.



Possible contributing factors may include increased awareness and detection of food allergies, reduced exposure to microbes early in life, changes in food manufacturing practices, and alterations in the human microbiome



