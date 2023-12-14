India Data Center Market Report 2023-2028: Industry Structure is Highly Concentrated with Investments Focused on Upgrading Existing Data Center and Creating New Centers

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Market in India 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The network infrastructure segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.79% during the 2024 - 2028

The industry structure is highly concentrated. The concentration is in terms of newer investments primarily focused on upgrading existing data centers or establishing new ones. States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh are witnessing growth in AI, IoT, virtual reality, online payment systems, and smart solutions, thus, increasing digital content. The increase in digital content is projected to augment the demand for data centers. The country's commitment to renewable energy infrastructure further supports the sustainability trend in the data centers market.



The increased implementation of data center virtualization and cloud computing is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Data center virtualization improves the performance of IT infrastructure and allows for more effective management of private and public cloud services.



Market drivers:



The need for data centers has plummeted by the increased volume of digital data across sectors such as retail, entertainment, and healthcare. The consumption of digital content is also due to the rise in the popularity of social media usage in the country.

The need to adopt a digital lifestyle along with easy access to smart gadgets and the internet has also promoted the amount of digital data in the country. Data creation by banks, OTT players, and CDNs (content delivery Networks) is also a major driver for the increased demand for data centers to manage large volumes of data.



Key market trends:



The integration of sustainable practices in data centers presents a transformative trend in the data center market. The trend is characterized by a shift towards incorporating environmentally friendly practices, with a notable focus on renewable energy sources. New-age data centers are actively embracing hydroelectric, solar, and wind power, alongside other forms of renewable energy resources.

Thus, allowing the data centers to conserve energy and reduce operational costs. Simultaneously, there is a growing emphasis on enhancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance in data centers worldwide.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. India data center market - Ecosystem



Chapter 4: Data Center Market in India - An Overview

4.1. Data center market size and growth forecast (FY 2021 - FY 2028e)

4.2. Current market scenario



Chapter 5: Data Center Market - Segmentation

5.1. Revenue share of data center market - based on infrastructure type

5.2. Data center server market size and growth forecast (FY 2021 - FY 2028e)

5.3. Data center storage market size and growth forecast (FY 2021 - FY 2028e)

5.4. Data network infrastructure market size and growth forecast (FY 2021 - FY 2028e)



Chapter 6: Market Influencers

6.1. Market drivers

6.2. Market challenges



Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

7.1. Government initiatives



Chapter 8: Market Trends

8.1. Market trends



Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1 CTRLS Datacenters Ltd

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key business segments

Key geographical segments

9.2 . AdaniConneX Private Limited (Adani Group)

9.3. Nxtra Data Limited (Bharti Airtel Limited)

9.4. Sterling & Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

9.5. Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

9.6. Equinix Inc.

9.7. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

9.8. Amazon Web Services India

9.9. Google Inc.

9.10. Microsoft Corporation India Private Limited



Chapter 10: Recent Developments

