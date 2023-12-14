Global Automotive Heads-Up Display Market Poised for Striking Growth, Projected to Reach $3.42 Billion by 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Automotive Heads-Up Display Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Automotive Heads-Up Display Global Market Report 2023, the global automotive heads-up display market is set to witness substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from $1.13 billion in 2022 to $1.42 billion in 2023, representing an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.3%. The automotive heads-up display market is expected to achieve a remarkable milestone, reaching $3.42 billion in 2027, driven by a robust CAGR of 24.6%.



Surge in Passenger Vehicle Production Accelerates Market Momentum

The automotive heads-up display market is poised for significant expansion, propelled by the upsurge in passenger vehicle production. As a key component in enhancing driving safety and convenience, HUDs provide crucial information to drivers, reducing distractions and improving overall situational awareness. The rise in passenger vehicle sales, exemplified by the 5.5% increase in the US from 2020 to 2021, and the production of 6.3 million passenger automobiles, underscores the vital role of HUDs in the automotive landscape.

Technological Advancements Elevate Driving Experience

A prominent trend in the automotive heads-up display market is the integration of cutting-edge technologies by major industry players. Notably, Shenzhen Raythink Technology introduced a groundbreaking smart car AR head-up display technology in May 2023. Leveraging OpticalCore picture production and wave-layer three-dimension technology, this innovation projects fully naked-eye 3D images with depth, revolutionizing the driving experience.

Market Segmentation:

By Head-Up Display Type: Windshield Head-Up Display

Combiner Head-Up Display By Technology: Augmented Reality Head-Up Display

Conventional Head-Up Display By Component: Display Combiner

Display Panel

Projector

Video Generator

Software

Other Components By Vehicle: Luxury Vehicles

Sports Cars

Mid-Segment Cars

Economy Cars By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket





North America Takes the Helm; Europe Showcases Rapid Growth

North America emerged as the largest region in the automotive heads-up display market in 2022, emphasizing the region's pivotal role in advancing automotive technologies. Europe is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period, indicating a flourishing market landscape.

This comprehensive automotive heads-up display market report not only anticipates substantial growth in the automotive heads-up display market but also delves into key drivers and emerging trends. Stakeholders, including automotive manufacturers, technology innovators, and investors, can leverage this information for strategic decision-making. As the demand for HUDs continues to rise, stakeholders stand to benefit from insights that enhance product development, market positioning, and overall competitiveness.

Automotive Heads-Up Display Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the automotive heads-up display market size, automotive heads-up display market segments, automotive heads-up display market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

