Surge Anticipated In The Global Medical Writing Market, Forecasted To Reach $5.09 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Medical Writing Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s medical writing global market report 2023, the global medical writing market is set for substantial growth, with an anticipated increase from $3.06 billion in 2022 to $3.42 billion in 2023, representing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. Looking ahead, the medical writing market is projected to reach $5.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5%.



Rising Development of New Drugs

The medical writing market is poised for significant expansion, driven by the escalating development of novel drugs. Medical writing plays a pivotal role in this landscape by providing essential strategies and techniques for publishing documents crucial in drug development. With the US Food and Drug Administration approving 53 novel drugs in 2020, the growth trajectory of the medical writing market is closely aligned with the burgeoning pharmaceutical landscape and the continuous quest for innovative therapeutic solutions.

Product Innovation Steers Market Dynamics

Innovation stands as a prominent trend in the medical writing market, with major companies focusing on product development to fortify their market positions. Certara Inc., for instance, launched the New Synchrogenix Writer Software in September 2021, streamlining data mapping and facilitating early writing before database lock. This innovation enhances consistency, reduces risk, and expedites the regulatory filing process, exemplifying the industry's commitment to technological advancement.

Market Segmentation:

By Type: Clinical Writing

Regulatory Writing

Scientific Writing

Other Types By Application: Medical Journalism

Medical Education

Medico Marketing

Other Applications By End-Use: Pharmaceutical Companies

CRO (Contract Research Organization)

Other End-Users

North America Dominates; Asia-Pacific Accelerates

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the medical writing market. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, indicating the global nature of the market's expansion.

This comprehensive report on the medical writing market not only projects significant growth but also highlights key drivers and emerging trends. Stakeholders, from industry leaders to investors, can leverage this information to make informed decisions, navigate market dynamics, and capitalize on emerging opportunities. As the medical writing market continues to evolve alongside pharmaceutical advancements, stakeholders stand to gain valuable insights for strategic decision-making.

Medical Writing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the medical writing market size, medical writing market segments, medical writing market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

