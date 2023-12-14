Tacton Recognized as Leader for second consecutive year in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPQ Applications

CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , the leading Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) SaaS partner to manufacturers for simplifying sales in complex configuration, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned the company as a Leader in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for CPQ Applications report.*



This is the second consecutive year that Tacton has been recognized in the Leaders Quadrant, after being named in the Visionary Quadrant for multiple years. A complimentary copy of the full 2023 report is available from the Tacton website at https://www.tacton.com/gartner-mq-2023/.

The report evaluated 16 different CPQ software vendors. Being named as a Leader means Tacton met the criteria that Gartner uses to qualify. According to Gartner, Leaders have the ability to execute their vision through products, services and demonstrably solid business results in the form of revenue and earnings. Leaders have significant successful customer deployments in a wide variety of industries and with multiple proofs of deployments for more than 500 users. They achieve consistently above-average customer experience satisfaction scores. They are often the vendors against which other providers measure themselves.

“We believe Tacton has been positioned in the Magic Quadrant for multiple years because our solutions accelerate manufacturer’s revenue goals while revolutionizing their sales experience,” said Bo Gyldenvang, Chief Executive Officer at Tacton. “We continue to push the boundaries of innovations in CPQ, including CAD Automation, 3D/AR Visualization, Subscription Pricing and Environmental Footprint Configuration. We’re honored to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, and we’re committed to continue delivering cutting-edge technologies and services to give manufacturers a competitive edge.”

To learn more about how manufacturers around the world depend on Tacton’s software to power their operations forward, visit Tacton’s customer case studies page, or read the customer commentary below.

“… the biggest success is the fact that we can react so quickly and get quotes to our customers immediately.” — Yaskawa

“The beauty of Tacton CPQ is that it will guide the sales rep through the sale and get the configuration of the product and the quotation correct each time.” — Siemen’s Energy

“…allows us to save between 70% and 80% of the engineering resources that were previously needed.” — MAN

“We couldn’t have an effective customer journey without Tacton CPQ.” — SWIFT Home Lifts

*Gartner, 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price and Quote Applications, Authored by Mark Lewis and Dayna Radbill, December 12, 2023

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc, and /or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Tacton

Tacton is a leading SaaS company trusted by global manufacturers. Tacton Trusted Configuration simplifies sales for manufacturers of complex products.. Tacton’s founders pioneered computer-based product configuration which today powers Tacton CPQ and CAD Design Automation. Since 1998, Tacton is trusted by global customers such as ABB, Daimler, MAN, Scania, Siemens, Xylem and Yaskawa. It is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Warsaw and Tokyo.

Contact: